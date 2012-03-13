Data Respons secures contract

Data Respons ASA secures contract worth NOK 20 million (EUR 2.7 million).

Data Respons has received a contract from an international customer worth NOK 20 million. The contract covers development and delivery of a new solution platform as well as continued delivery of existing solutions. Delivery will take place within the next few months.



The contract comprises delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end product. The product is intended for the world market. The future potential for additional orders for this customer is high.



- We have over a long period of time built up relevant competence and experience in developing and delivering embedded computer solutions, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA. Our role is to take the overall responsibility for the solution by offering local expertise and competitive technology based on our global partner network. This is both cost-effective and gives our customer the opportunity to focus on their core competence.