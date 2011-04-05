congatec achieved a new sales record in 2010

congatec AG recorded an annual revenue of EUR 45.6 million in 2010, a record win. With its embedded computer modules and accessories, the company increased sales by 75% from the previous year. In 2009, the annual turnover rate totaled EUR 26 million.

"The constant development of the multi-channel distribution strategy, which involves both the partner and direct marketing, paid off", explains Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec AG. "We will further pursue this approach while at the same time promoting global expansion of logistics and development in the USA and Asia. We are consistently focusing on improved value added and product enhancements locally, which is already reflected today in high customer satisfaction as well as long-term customer relationships."



congatec is intensifying its activities in market cultivation, particularly in the areas of medicine technology, transportation and digital signage in order to further increase the number of new design wins in these fields. It is planned that these and other measures will help the company to achieve another record win by the end of 2011.