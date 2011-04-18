© Infineon

Infineon with strong 2Q and positive outlook

Infineon Technologies AG reports that revenues and Total Segment Result for the second quarter of the 2011 fiscal year are better than expected.

For the second quarter of the 2011 fiscal year, Infineon expects revenues of Euro 994 million, up from Euro 922 million in the previous quarter, and a Total Segment Result margin of 20%.



In the outlook for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2011 that was published on February 1, 2011, Infineon expected revenues to be up slightly compared to the first quarter of the fiscal year, with Total Segment Result margin of 18-20%.



For the third quarter of the 2011 fiscal year, Infineon expects revenues and Total Segment Result margin at the level of the second quarter.