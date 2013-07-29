© olgalis dreamstime.com

'M', 'P' & 'R' level MIL-PRF-39006 wet tantalum capacitors

AVX Corporation is now a qualified supplier of specified “P” and “R” level MIL-PRF-39006 wet tantalum capacitors in the CLR79/81 and low ESR CLR 90/91 series, up to 100V.

Extending the MIL-PRF-39006 Series beyond “M” level components, which feature a failure rate of 1% per 1,000 hours, the “P” and “R” level capacitors have completed 10,000 hours of life testing and exhibit respective failure rates of 0.1% and 0.01% per 1,000 hours.



Surge resistant and hermetically sealed in axial-leaded tubular tantalum cases to withstand harsh environments, the MIL-PRF-39006 Series “M,” “P,” and “R” level wet tantalum capacitors feature low ESR, high bulk capacitance, high ripple ratings, and higher voltage ratings than solid tantalum technology can provide, making them ideal for use in heavy duty power applications, such as input and output filtering and energy storage and discharge.



“Our new status as a qualified supplier of “P” and “R” level M39006 components allows us to offer a much wider range of extremely high-reliability components to our military customers. Additionally, AVX also offers the full range of M39006 ratings in our COTS – Plus (TWC) series,” said Allen Mayar, Product Marketing Manager at AVX.



Featuring a capacitance range of 2.5µF to 1200µF and a voltage range of 6V to 100V, the new MIL-PRF-39006 Series military conventional wet tantalum capacitors are available in standard T1-T4 case sizes to suit legacy applications, as well as in both standard and low ESR versions, and are rated for use in temperatures ranging from -55ºC to +125ºC.



Additionally, for existing M39006-style wet tantalum in applications that do not require full military qualification, COTS-Plus versions of the MIL-PRF-39006 Series, designated the TWC Series, are also currently in full production.



Both the MIL-PRF-39006 Series and COTS-Plus TWC Series wet tantalum capacitors currently feature a lead time of 8-12 weeks.