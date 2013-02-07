© roza-dreamstime.com Components | February 07, 2013
Belden down 2.2% in 2012
Belden saw their Q4 revenue total at USD 477.7 million, up USD 36.4 million, or 8.2%, compared to USD 441.3 million in the fourth quarter 2011
Adjusted revenue for the quarter totaled USD 481.2 million, up USD 39.9 million, or 9.0%, compared to USD 441.3 million in the fourth quarter 2011.
John Stroup, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “Our performance in the fourth quarter was consistent with trends experienced all year; strength in industrial end-markets was offset by weaker enterprise demand. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made on expanding margins in a challenged macroeconomic environment and believe we’re well positioned going forward.”
Full Year 2012
Revenue for the year totaled USD 1.84 billion, down USD 40 million, or 2.2%, compared to USD 1.88 billion in the full year 2011.
Adjusted revenue for the year totaled USD 1.85 billion, down USD 30 million, or 1.9%, compared to USD 1.88 billion in 2011.
Mr. Stroup remarked, “Our 2012 results reflect an exciting year at Belden. In a challenged global economy, we grew adjusted earnings by almost 17%, while expanding margins to record levels and continuing to generate strong cash flow. I’m pleased with our ability to improve our portfolio through a series of inorganic actions. We have reached a critical point in our transformation, evolving into a provider of innovative signal transmission solutions with the following four global business platforms: Industrial IT, Industrial Connectivity, Enterprise Connectivity and Broadcast Solutions.”
Outlook
“We are off to a solid start in 2013 with an extremely strong business portfolio. We remain focused on attractive markets with favorable secular trends and share capture. With the expectation for slow global economic growth in 2013, we continue to emphasize our strategic initiatives, including our Market Delivery System and Lean Enterprise. We are confident that these initiatives position us to perform well, and we are, therefore, increasing our earnings outlook for 2013,” said Mr. Stroup.
John Stroup, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “Our performance in the fourth quarter was consistent with trends experienced all year; strength in industrial end-markets was offset by weaker enterprise demand. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made on expanding margins in a challenged macroeconomic environment and believe we’re well positioned going forward.”
Full Year 2012
Revenue for the year totaled USD 1.84 billion, down USD 40 million, or 2.2%, compared to USD 1.88 billion in the full year 2011.
Adjusted revenue for the year totaled USD 1.85 billion, down USD 30 million, or 1.9%, compared to USD 1.88 billion in 2011.
Mr. Stroup remarked, “Our 2012 results reflect an exciting year at Belden. In a challenged global economy, we grew adjusted earnings by almost 17%, while expanding margins to record levels and continuing to generate strong cash flow. I’m pleased with our ability to improve our portfolio through a series of inorganic actions. We have reached a critical point in our transformation, evolving into a provider of innovative signal transmission solutions with the following four global business platforms: Industrial IT, Industrial Connectivity, Enterprise Connectivity and Broadcast Solutions.”
Outlook
“We are off to a solid start in 2013 with an extremely strong business portfolio. We remain focused on attractive markets with favorable secular trends and share capture. With the expectation for slow global economic growth in 2013, we continue to emphasize our strategic initiatives, including our Market Delivery System and Lean Enterprise. We are confident that these initiatives position us to perform well, and we are, therefore, increasing our earnings outlook for 2013,” said Mr. Stroup.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments