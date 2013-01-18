© ermess dreamstime.com Components | January 18, 2013
Amphenol with record 4Q results
Amphenol Corporation reports on 4Q/2012 record sales of USD 1.146 billion compared to USD 949 million for the 2011 period.
For the full year ended December 31, 2012, sales were USD 4.292 billion compared to $3.940 billion for the 2011 period.
Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt, stated:
“We are pleased to report new records of performance in the fourth quarter of 2012 with sales of $1.146 billion and EPS before one-time items of $.94. Sales increased by approximately 21% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, we experienced growth in all markets with particular strength in the mobile devices, wireless
infrastructure, commercial aerospace and broadband markets. Our strong growth is once again confirmation of the significant benefits of the Company’s diversification, as well as our management team’s ability to react quickly in a dynamic environment, especially given the still high levels of uncertainty in most of the world’s economies."
"In addition, it is extremely rewarding that the Company’s unique entrepreneurial culture continues to drive an unwavering focus on profitability resulting in another strong operating margin performance of 19.5%, (excluding one-time items) up 100 basis points from the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $207 million, an excellent performance and confirmation of the quality of the Company’s earnings. I am very proud of our organization as we continue to execute well.”
“The overall economic environment continues to be characterized by a high level of market uncertainty. Considering such environment and assuming current currency exchange rates, we expect first quarter 2013 revenues in the range of $1.055 billion to $1.080 billion and diluted EPS (excluding one-time items) in the range of $.84 to $.87."
"For the full year 2013, we expect to achieve revenues and diluted EPS (excluding onetime items) in the range of $4.555 billion to $4.655 billion and $3.72 to $3.84, respectively, an increase in revenues of 6% to 8% and in diluted EPS (excluding onetime items), of 7% to 11% over 2012. Despite the many uncertainties in the global economy, we believe we can perform well in the dynamic electronics marketplace due to our leading technology, increasing positions with our customers in diverse markets, worldwide presence, lean cost structure, and agile, experienced and entrepreneurial management team.”
Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt, stated:
“We are pleased to report new records of performance in the fourth quarter of 2012 with sales of $1.146 billion and EPS before one-time items of $.94. Sales increased by approximately 21% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, we experienced growth in all markets with particular strength in the mobile devices, wireless
infrastructure, commercial aerospace and broadband markets. Our strong growth is once again confirmation of the significant benefits of the Company’s diversification, as well as our management team’s ability to react quickly in a dynamic environment, especially given the still high levels of uncertainty in most of the world’s economies."
"In addition, it is extremely rewarding that the Company’s unique entrepreneurial culture continues to drive an unwavering focus on profitability resulting in another strong operating margin performance of 19.5%, (excluding one-time items) up 100 basis points from the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $207 million, an excellent performance and confirmation of the quality of the Company’s earnings. I am very proud of our organization as we continue to execute well.”
“The overall economic environment continues to be characterized by a high level of market uncertainty. Considering such environment and assuming current currency exchange rates, we expect first quarter 2013 revenues in the range of $1.055 billion to $1.080 billion and diluted EPS (excluding one-time items) in the range of $.84 to $.87."
"For the full year 2013, we expect to achieve revenues and diluted EPS (excluding onetime items) in the range of $4.555 billion to $4.655 billion and $3.72 to $3.84, respectively, an increase in revenues of 6% to 8% and in diluted EPS (excluding onetime items), of 7% to 11% over 2012. Despite the many uncertainties in the global economy, we believe we can perform well in the dynamic electronics marketplace due to our leading technology, increasing positions with our customers in diverse markets, worldwide presence, lean cost structure, and agile, experienced and entrepreneurial management team.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments