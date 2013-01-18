© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

TDK-Lambda opens in Bristol

TDK Corporation ahas opended a new TDK-Lambda EMEA Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in Bristol. Centre will focus on developing algorithms for digital control, new topologies and innovative thermal and mechanical design techniques.

Leading the Advanced Technology Centre 6-strong team is TDK-Lambda’s Chief Technology Officer Andy Skinner: “The opening of the Advanced Technical Centre is a natural progression for TDK-Lambda and part of our plans is to bring more new leading-edge products to market faster. We will focus on all aspects of power supply development, including algorithms for digital control, new topologies and innovative thermal and mechanical design techniques.”



The Bristol and Bath Science Park is equidistant between Bristol and Bath and in close proximity to 12 major universities all with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) subjects. One of three strategic national sites for technology, the park operates a Gateway Policy to enable development of a vibrant research community.



With 412 technology companies within 20 miles radius of the Bristol and Bath Science Park, the area boasts one of the highest concentrations of PhD graduates in the UK. “By basing our Advanced Technology Centre here, we have access to a wide pool of highly skilled technology professionals,” concludes Skinner.