Kemet opens in Macedonia

Kemet has officially opened its new Film facility in Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. Kemet broke ground on this facility in August of 2011 as part of the company’s restructuring of its Film and Electrolytic business.

“Today’s opening ceremony for this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility marks a major milestone in the restructuring of our Film and Electrolytic business,” stated Per Loof, Chief Executive Officer of Kemet. “This facility showcases our resolve in providing quality components to the marketplace and, at the same time, our commitment to our shareholders to operate within a cost structure that allows us to be profitable,” continued Loof.



“We could not be more excited about the capabilities this plant will deliver to our Film business. The people of Macedonia have provided tremendous support and proven to be a true partner in this endeavor,” stated Chuck Meeks, Kemet’s Executive Vice President, Ceramic, Film and Electrolytic Business Group.



Kemet Electronics Macedonia’s new Film plant is an 11'200 square meter facility featuring 8'600 square meters of manufacturing space, 2,000 square meters of administrative space and 600 square meters of utility area. Construction on the facility was completed in August 2012 with a total investment by Kemet in the amount of EUR 15M.