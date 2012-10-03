© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Lamborghini goes with Maxwell ultracapacitors

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. will incorporate Maxwell ultracapacitors to support a stop-start idle-elimination system in all Lamborghini's Aventador cars which will go into production in late 2012.

The idle-elimination system is an important element of Lamborghini's announced program to reduce its new models' CO2 emissions by 35 percent by 2015. Incorporating the six-cell ultracapacitor module for added cranking power to ensure efficient restarting for the 12-cylinder, 700-horse power Aventador also enabled Lamborghini to reduce the size and weight of the battery to further enhance performance, a press release states.



The system originally was designed by Dimac, Maxwell's ultracapacitor distribution partner in Italy. The production system will be supplied by the Continental Engineering Services unit of Continental AG.



"This design win with one of the world's leading producers of high-performance autos provides additional validation of ultracapacitors as an enabling technology for fuel-efficiency and reduced emissions in passenger, commercial and public transit vehicles," said David Schramm, Maxwell's president and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on penetrating the large and strategically important automotive and transportation markets by aligning ourselves with industry leaders such as Lamborghini and Continental, and continuously strengthening our design, engineering and production capabilities."