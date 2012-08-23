Components | August 23, 2012
SATA Gen 2/Gen 3 compatible common mode choke coils
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has commenced mass production of a SATA Gen 2/Gen 3 compatible ultracompact thin film-type chip common mode choke coils.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has commercialized 0806 size (0.85x0.65x0.45mm) and 0605 size (0.65x0.50x0.30mm) film-type chip common mode choke coils that are compatible with SATA Gen 2 and SATA Gen 3 high-speed differential interfaces.
Background and Details
SATA is a high-speed differential interface that is commonly used for high-speed mass storage hard disk drives used in computers, video recording apparatuses and other devices and SSDs that show great promise for future market growth.
Until now, noise in the SATA signal frequency band was excluded from the noise regulation frequency bands for each EMI standard. However, new measures became necessary in 2010 with the establishment of the CISPR 22 standard that sets the noise regulation frequency upper limit to 6 GHz. Although a noise suppression measure using common mode choke coils was needed, there were no products until then that could comply with Scc11 as defined by SATA Gen 2. There was therefore a need for development of a common mode choke coil that complies with SATA standards and has excellent properties for suppressing noise in high signal frequency bands.
Murata Manufacturing utilized its original microfabrication technology and noise evaluation technology used in SATA applications to build an optimal coil, and commercialized it to become the only common mode choke coil in the world that is compatible with Scc11 in SATA Gen 2. Being compatible with both SATA Gen 2 and SATA Gen 3 means that it can also be used in interfaces that use both standards concurrently and that it can achieve both high signal transmission in signal frequency bands and strong common mode noise suppression.
It is available in two ultracompact types and forms a product series that enables size selection, a necessity for reducing space in SSDs that are becoming more and more densely integrated.
Mass production will begin at Fukui Murata Manufacturing in August 2012.
