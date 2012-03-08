Components | March 08, 2012
Komoro Murata Manufacturing starts business
Opening Ceremony held for Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., marking the transfer of Renesas Electronics HPA business.
Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and the Takasaki Office of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. held an opening ceremony to mark the transfer of Renesas Electronics Corporation's high-power amplifier business and the Nagano Device Division of Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., which was completed on March 1.
Message from President and Statutory Representative Director Tsuneo Murata
As a representative of the Murata Group, I would like to offer a warm welcome to all employees of Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
The fact that the Murata Group has now incorporated Renesas Electronics Corporation's high-power amplifier business and the Nagano Device Division of Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Inc. makes us the world's only manufacturer able to supply all the components used in analogue front-ends, and provides us with a system that can respond to changing needs.
Bringing together the capacity of the entire Murata Group, I want us to make it our mission to pursue, to the greatest extent possible, the creation of value and its delivery to our customers through the provision of wireless technologies that contribute to society.
The branches of the PA Products Department will be located in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.'s Head Office, Tokyo Branch office, Takasaki Office, and Komoro Office. The Sales Division for contracted production will be located in the Tokyo Branch office of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co. has - as of March 1, 2012 - 500 employees and specialises in the development, design, manufacture and sales of semiconductors.
