Leoni opens new plant in Jining, China

Leoni has opened another production facility in China today. The plant will produce wiring systems for the Chinese car market. The overall amount invested totals about 23 million euros and will employ 1600.

“With this expansion of capacity we will have made sure of being able to fulfil all existing contracts. In addition, we are prepared for ongoing growth,” Uwe H. Lamann, member of Leoni AG’s Management Board in charge of the Wiring Systems Division, said.



The new facility has more than 25,000 square metres of production area and will employ about 1,600 people when series production commences. The number of employees is to rise to 3,000 in the medium term.



With its geographic position between Shanghai, Beijing and the port city of Qingdao, Jining meets all the logistical requirements for being able to supply various customers quickly and reliably, the company.



To be able to satisfy the heavy demand from the automotive industry for cable harnesses and wiring systems, and especially to be able to supply for new vehicle models, Leoni is also setting up new production lines and expanding existing plants in other regions. The Wiring Systems Division alone currently has 12 capital investment projects, involving for instance plans for two new facilities in Egypt as well as one each in the Ukraine and Russia. Furthermore, there will be additional production halls in Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia and Serbia among other places. After the expansion is completed, the Wiring Systems Division’s network will comprise more than 30 production facilities with a total of more than 550,000 square metres of factory floor space.