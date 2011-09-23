TTI adds to Munich facility's assembly capabilities

TTI, the global distributor of Passive, Interconnect, Relay & Switch and Discrete components, to assemble Souriau’s 38999 circular connectors with Black Zinc Nickel plating at its recently-opened facility near Munich (Germany).

Souriau’s unique Black Zn Ni plating provides a RoHS-compliant alternative plating process meeting the restrictions of cadmium and Cr6+. It is QPL listed and is the ﬁrst product which has been qualiﬁed by the US Defense standards organization (DLA Land and Maritime). It offers high corrosion resistance – up to 500 hours salt spray.



Comments Ros Kruger, TTI, Inc. Marketing Director, Europe – Military, Aero and Space



“Souriau is a global specialist in high performance, high reliability interconnect solutions for severe environments and is a preferred partner to worldwide air-framers. For many years, the company has been working on environmentally friendly processes in order to anticipate and even exceed environmental regulations, and its Black Zinc Nickel process offers the best ROHS compliant 38999 in terms of price and performance for aerospace, defence, and ruggedized industrial equipment."