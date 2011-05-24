Components | May 24, 2011
Market opportunities in Europe for OLED lighting
Market opportunities in Europe for OLED lighting will generate USD 1.5 billion in OLED lighting panel sales by 2016, states industry analyst firm NanoMarkets.
German markets and firms will be the largest factor in the European OLED lighting scene for the foreseeable future. According to NanoMarkets’ projections, Germany will account for one fourth of all OLED lighting sales during the 2011 to 2018 period. In addition, the OLED lighting manufacturing in Europe is concentrated in Germany which is home to major facilities operated by BASF, Fraunhofer IPMS, Philips, Heraeus, Osram, Ledon, Merck and Novaled. German OLED lighting panel sales will reach almost $360 million in OLED panel sales by 2016.
After Germany, the UK will generate the greatest revenues from OLED panel sales during the forecasting period covered by the report, with almost USD 210 million in revenues by 2016. The U.K.’s prominence in the OLED lighting field is driven by the relatively large size of the country and the fact that it started phasing out incandescent bulbs earlier than any other European nation. The UK is also home to some highly innovative OLED firms such as CDT, E2M, Lomox and PolyPhotonix
European firms including Blackbody, Osram and Philips, already dominate the worldwide market for OLED luminaires and will continue to do so. There are already as many as 20 luminaires produced by European firms; albeit in limited quantities. Reflecting Europe’s long-established strength in industrial design, many of these luminaires have been created by leading lighting and furniture designers such as Ingo Maurer and Tom Dixon.
After Germany, the UK will generate the greatest revenues from OLED panel sales during the forecasting period covered by the report, with almost USD 210 million in revenues by 2016. The U.K.’s prominence in the OLED lighting field is driven by the relatively large size of the country and the fact that it started phasing out incandescent bulbs earlier than any other European nation. The UK is also home to some highly innovative OLED firms such as CDT, E2M, Lomox and PolyPhotonix
European firms including Blackbody, Osram and Philips, already dominate the worldwide market for OLED luminaires and will continue to do so. There are already as many as 20 luminaires produced by European firms; albeit in limited quantities. Reflecting Europe’s long-established strength in industrial design, many of these luminaires have been created by leading lighting and furniture designers such as Ingo Maurer and Tom Dixon.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments