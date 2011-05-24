Market opportunities in Europe for OLED lighting

Market opportunities in Europe for OLED lighting will generate USD 1.5 billion in OLED lighting panel sales by 2016, states industry analyst firm NanoMarkets.

German markets and firms will be the largest factor in the European OLED lighting scene for the foreseeable future. According to NanoMarkets’ projections, Germany will account for one fourth of all OLED lighting sales during the 2011 to 2018 period. In addition, the OLED lighting manufacturing in Europe is concentrated in Germany which is home to major facilities operated by BASF, Fraunhofer IPMS, Philips, Heraeus, Osram, Ledon, Merck and Novaled. German OLED lighting panel sales will reach almost $360 million in OLED panel sales by 2016.



After Germany, the UK will generate the greatest revenues from OLED panel sales during the forecasting period covered by the report, with almost USD 210 million in revenues by 2016. The U.K.’s prominence in the OLED lighting field is driven by the relatively large size of the country and the fact that it started phasing out incandescent bulbs earlier than any other European nation. The UK is also home to some highly innovative OLED firms such as CDT, E2M, Lomox and PolyPhotonix



European firms including Blackbody, Osram and Philips, already dominate the worldwide market for OLED luminaires and will continue to do so. There are already as many as 20 luminaires produced by European firms; albeit in limited quantities. Reflecting Europe’s long-established strength in industrial design, many of these luminaires have been created by leading lighting and furniture designers such as Ingo Maurer and Tom Dixon.