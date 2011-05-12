© Premo Group

Premo Wuxi received R&D Center certification

Premo Wuxi R&D Center has been approved and certified by Jiangsu Province (China).

So far, a total of 12 companies achieved the R&D Center certification at Wuxi New District, where Premo Wuxi is located. Most of them are the Fortune 500 listed company, large scale multinational companies including GE, Cummings, BASF, Sharp, Bridgestone, etc. Premo Wuxi is the only SME European Electronic company which has received such recognition by China Government.



Ezequiel Navarro, Premo Group CEO said: "This is a new milestone Premo achieves in China apart from our R&D and manufacturing location opened at Wuxi last year with the joint efforts from WND authority. It strongly demonstrated the Premo Group commitment to develop the substantial growth in China, from developing, production and selling in China, the R&D Center at Wuxi has become a vital part of the Premo Group global product development capability. The close cooperation with our other R&D Centers located at Spain, France, Japan and India already started and enabled Premo Group to offer global and China customers the cutting-edge design and product development service nearby the end customer location".