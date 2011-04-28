Recom Power partners with Mouser

As an authorized distributor for Recom Power, Mouser Electronics brings Recom’s comprehensive series of DC/DC and AC/DC converters to customers worldwide.

“RECOM Power is delighted to partner with Mouser Electronics as we deliver innovative, low wattage power and lighting solutions to our customers throughout the world," says Christoph Wolf, RECOM Power's Senior Executive Vice President.



“Our partnership with RECOM Power is a promise of excellent things to come,” states Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Electromechanical, Power & Test. “Our customers trust us to provide the latest in emerging technologies, and RECOM has given us a broad portfolio of products that embody the progressive spirit of technology today. Our partnership is a testament to our dynamic focus on What’s Next, and we look forward to a bright future.”