TDK: Kitaibaraki Plant with production at 50%

TDK has updated on the status of its manufacturing units in the affected Japanese areas. (as of April 8, 2011).

The following is the status of the TDK Group sites in Tohoku and Kanto regions as of April 8.



Manufacturing operations of one Kitaibaraki Plant resumed with about 50%. The status of the rest will become clear next week. Furthermore, production of some products may be affected by supply chain disruptions - regarding materials.



Another earthquake took place on April 7th off the Pacific coast of Miyagi and caused blackouts in the entire Akita Prefecture, the home of TDK. There were no reports of injuries to TDK’s people and no reports of damages to the manufacturing facilities within the region. The power has been restored for the most part and production is resuming as soon as the equipment is checked.