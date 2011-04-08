Digi-Key expands distribution agreement with Hirose Electric

Digi-Key has signed a global agreement to distribute products from Hirose Electric Co., LTD, including European and Asian countries.

Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key vice president, interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product, said, "We are very pleased to expand our agreement with Hirose. We are certain Hirose’s continued winning approach to product development will be of significant interest and appeal to design engineers all over the world seeking solutions."



“During our 26-year history together, Digi-Key has been an important partner in our sales network, giving design engineers easy access to Hirose components," said Tatsuro Nakamura, president of Hirose Electric. “We are excited to extend our partnership to Europe and Asia to support our customers through the comprehensive Digi-Key sales and marketing infrastructure.”