Amkor completes acquisition of Toshiba’s facility

Amkor has completed the acquisition of Toshiba Electronics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“TEM”), Toshiba’s semiconductor packaging operation in Malaysia.

The transaction also includes Toshiba’s license to Amkor of related intellectual property rights and a manufacturing services agreement between Toshiba and Amkor.



Under the manufacturing services agreement, Toshiba has agreed to purchase and TEM has agreed to supply packaging and test services for certain discrete semiconductor products and analog LSI products.



Established in 1973, TEM has steadily expanded the scale of its packaging operations, primarily of discrete and analog semiconductors. In recent years, its main product has been power semiconductors.



Toshiba will continue to subcontract power semiconductor packaging and test to Amkor as an important source of key products. As it does so, Toshiba will shift its focus and resources to front-end wafer fabrication for power semiconductors by reinforcing production capabilities at Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Group’s discrete semiconductor production facility in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.