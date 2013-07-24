© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

Himax Technologies signs agreement with Google

Himax Technologies, Inc., a supplier and fabless manufacturer of advanced display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Google Inc.

Google has agreed to invest in the Company’s subsidiary, Himax Display Inc. (“HDI”). The purpose of the investment is to fund production upgrades, expand capacity and further enhance production capabilities at HDI's facilities that produce liquid crystal on silicon ("LCOS") chips and modules used in applications including head‐mounted display (HMD) such as Google Glass, head‐up display (HUD) and pico‐projector products.



Under the Agreement, Himax will also invest additional amount in HDI to fund its ongoing capacity expansion. HDI will also use a portion of the proceeds to substantially reduce its loan from Himax. The transaction is expected to close in

the third quarter of 2013 subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.



Upon closing, Google will hold a 6.3% interest in HDI. Google also has an option to make additional investment of preferred shares at the same price within one year from closing. If the option is exercised in full, Google will own a total of up to 14.8% in HDI. Himax Technologies, Inc. holds 81.5% of HDI at present and will remain the major shareholder of HDI after the transaction. Google will join the core group of HDI shareholders including KPCB Holdings, Inc., Khosla Ventures I, L.P. and Intel Capital Corporation.