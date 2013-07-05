© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Components | July 05, 2013
Intel looking for Linux experts at ST-Ericsson
American chip giant Intel is looking to establish itself in Sweden. A southern town called Lund will be the home of about 50 new Intel employees – and now for the surprising part – they're ex ST-Ericsson employees.
We're talking about developers with special skill in the OS Linux – and for the developers which received the offer – which would otherwise been standing without a job offer from either parent company – the change will be a bit fast paced, as the employee shift will happen in August already.
This is however not completely set in stone yet. Before Intel moves on with the plan, enough offers needs to be accepted. The companies involved have agreed not to disclose that information.
Little is known about what kind of business Intel will be conducting in Lund, the only confirmation is that the workers have skills within Linux.
Camilla Törnblom, CIO of Intel Nordics, says that Intel is interested in hiring special senior engineers from ST-Ericsson with expertise in software development of Linux. The employees would then belong to the Open Source Technology Center under Intel's Software and Services Group.
Camilla explained that Intel has been one of the leading contributors to the Linux community – which is why Lund and the special skills in Linux was so important
"Our contribution will ensure the best possible experience on Intel architecture for current and future operating systems. The expertise and experience of the employees in Lund will contribute to further strengthen Intel's involvement in the development of Linux," writes Camilla Törnblom in an email.
This is however not completely set in stone yet. Before Intel moves on with the plan, enough offers needs to be accepted. The companies involved have agreed not to disclose that information.
Little is known about what kind of business Intel will be conducting in Lund, the only confirmation is that the workers have skills within Linux.
Camilla Törnblom, CIO of Intel Nordics, says that Intel is interested in hiring special senior engineers from ST-Ericsson with expertise in software development of Linux. The employees would then belong to the Open Source Technology Center under Intel's Software and Services Group.
Camilla explained that Intel has been one of the leading contributors to the Linux community – which is why Lund and the special skills in Linux was so important
"Our contribution will ensure the best possible experience on Intel architecture for current and future operating systems. The expertise and experience of the employees in Lund will contribute to further strengthen Intel's involvement in the development of Linux," writes Camilla Törnblom in an email.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments