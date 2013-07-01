© dr911-dreamstime.com

Renesas closes R&D facility

Recent years have not been easy for Japanese semiconductor company Renesas – and as it looks – times are still tough, as the company is now closing its R&D facility in Renne, France.

Renesas Design France is closing its doors after a failed sales attempt by the company – no buyer made a firm offer and now the decision has been made to close up shop. 176 engineers and managers at Renesas Design France will be affected by the closure, reports Les Echos.