© bernardo varela dreamstime.com Components | June 27, 2013
Lattice introduces new Automotive Grade FPGAs
Lattice Semiconductor announced the introduction of AEC-Q100-certified "Lattice Automotive (LA)" devices in its LatticeECP3 FPGA family.
The six new devices leverage Lattice's expertise in low power, small size, and cost optimized FPGAs to deliver programmable technology that can be used for all classes of automobile as well as automotive aftermarket products.
"Vehicle designers want to differentiate by enabling safety and electronic features found in luxury cars to a universe of affordable automobiles," said Gordon Hands, Director of marketing for low density products at Lattice. "This is limited by the availability of cost effective devices to enable this deployment. LA-LatticeECP3 devices leverage our experience in the mobile consumer space to deliver the programmable performance, small size, and low power necessary to immediately deploy advanced automotive electronic technologies that can be used in all cars."
The compact automotive qualified LA-LatticeECP3 FPGA family provides a versatile programmable platform that includes SERDES. The power optimized SERDES uses half of the power of comparable multi-protocol SERDES. The devices also includes powerful digital-signal processing, high-density on-chip memory, programmable DDR3 memory interfaces, and offers up to 35K look-up tables (LUTS). Moreover, the LatticeECP3 family includes up to six banks of configurable I/O and four 3Gbps SERDES to efficiently link automotive based networks, components and technologies.
Delivered in packages as small as 10mm x 10mm, the LA-LatticeECP3 Automotive FPGA family allows designers to implement optimized driver assistance systems such as the replacement of side mirrors with high resolution camera systems. Lattice provides its HDR-60 Video Camera Development Kit so engineers can easily develop solutions in areas such as collision avoidance, driver assistance, infotainment and telematics.
In addition to providing increased safety the elimination of mirrors improves automobile aerodynamics to dramatically increase fuel efficiency.
The range of solutions now possible using the LA-LatticeECP3 FPGA family also includes cost effectively extending the number of sensors throughout the automobile by enabling power efficient pre-processing for a distributed system. These new devices also enable advanced cloud based, high resolution infotainment systems and in-cabin integration of mobile devices such as smartphones that can be deployed throughout all classes of vehicles.
HDR-60 Video Camera Development Kit
The HDR-60 development kit allows designers to quickly prototype camera systems using a choice of image sensors and various combinations of camera technologies. The development kit also makes it easy to optimize image-processing code, use Ethernet or HDMI interfaces to display images, drive lenses, or add daughter boards.
Price and Availability
Lattice is offering 17K LUT and 35K LUT-capacity versions of LA-LatticeECP3 FPGAs in BGA packages ranging from 256 balls to 484 balls. Devices are qualified for immediate production. The LA-LatticeECP3-17 device is available in a 10 x 10 mm 328-ball csBGA for $5.99 each in 50Kunit quantities.
