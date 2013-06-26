Infineon: Fully certified FlexRay transceiver

© Infineon Components | June 26, 2013
The new TLE9221SX is fully compliant to the most current FlexRay Electrical Physical Layer Specification version 3.0.1. It enables very high data rates of up to 10Mbit/s for in-vehicle communication and features best-in-class ESD rating of +/-10kV. As an interface between the communication controller unit and bus wires, the TLE9221SX transceiver was developed for use in suspension and chassis control applications as well as for power steering, engine and transmission control units.
As data exchange between Electronic Control Units (ECUs) steadily increases in modern cars, in-vehicle network architecture grows more complex. Multiple network interfaces that support different operating requirements are now common, with LIN bus networks handling low speed data exchange up to 20kbit/s and CAN bus networks handling medium speed up to 1Mbit/s. The FlexRay bus is now being adopted by car manufacturers for in-vehicle network architecture applications requiring very fast data rates and even real-time or failsafe data transmission.
“There is a noticeable trend towards extending the FlexRay bus from chassis control and body gateway applications to the powertrain domain, including engine and transmission control,” says Frank Schwertlein, Vice President and General Manager, Standard Power of the Automotive division at Infineon Technologies AG. “Infineon offers a fully certified FlexRay transceiver with extreme robustness and best-in-market ESD rating, capable of handling data rates of up to 10Mbit/s to support this market trend.”
TLE9221SX FlexRay transceiver feature highlights
Fully compliant to the most current FlexRay Electrical Physical Layer Specification version 3.0.1, the TLE9221SX is optimized for time-triggered networks with data transmission rates up to 10Mbit/s. It has very low electromagnetic emissions (EME) and therefore supports large networks and complex bus topologies.
It is also optimized for high immunity against electromagnetic interferences (EMI) and as a result the device passed the electromagnetic compliance (EMC) tests at the Germany-based Ingenieurbüro für industrielle Elektrotechnik/Elektronik (IBEE), an internationally known independent test house for the automotive certification of transceiver products. Besides, the TLE9221SX features best-in-class ESD robustness of +/-10kV according to IEC61000-4-2 and HBM (human body model).
In addition, the TLE9221SX fulfills the latest revision of the German OEM Hardware Requirement Specification and is therefore pin-compatible and footprint-compatible to other FlexRay transceivers available on the market. The 16-pin TLE9221SX can easily be integrated into existing designs, because it can be placed on a 20-pin FlexRay transceiver footprint. Its bus pins are protected against short circuits to positive as well as negative battery voltage levels. Also, the device offers over-temperature protection including an integrated thermal shutdown.
Availability and packaging
Volume production of the FlexRay transceiver TLE9221SX has started. The devices are shipped in an RoHS compliant PG-SSOP-16 package. Market availability of a 14-pin PG-TSSOP version is planned for late 2014.
