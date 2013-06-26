© kornwa dreamstime.com

Microsemi signs with Future Electronics

Microsemi and Future Electronics have entered into a broad-based, global distribution agreement.

“The addition of Future Electronics as a global channel partner marks yet another step forward in our strategy to enhance our worldwide distribution network to better support the expanding business and technical needs of our customers,” said Michael G. Sivetts III, vice president of Worldwide Distribution Sales for Microsemi. “We look forward to forging a strong relationship with the Future Electronics team and driving growth opportunities for both companies while expanding our global customer footprint.”



“Microsemi has an extensive portfolio of unique, high-performance semiconductor systems solutions that are a great match with our current line card and our customer base, particularly in the industrial sector,” said Matthew Rotholz, director of marketing, Analog and Power Products for Future Electronics. “Microsemi products are available from Future Electronics now, and we are currently holding a series of technical training programs to bring our applications engineering and embedded system designers up-to-speed on Microsemi’s solutions.”