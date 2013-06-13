© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com Components | June 13, 2013
ZEISS to acquire Xradia
ZEISS, announces the planned acquisition of the US-based Xradia. Xradia is an medium-size company providing innovative 3D X-ray microscopes for industrial and academic research applications.
The closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions including a required filing with the U.S. competition authorities. After closing, Xradia will operate under the new name Carl Zeiss X-ray Microscopy, Inc.
“For ZEISS the microscopy business is a strong pillar in its portfolio. The investment in Xradia underlines our strategy to grow with the most innovative and future-oriented technologies”, stated Dr. Michael Kaschke, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG. “The decision to acquire Xradia was made after careful consideration of its product lines as well as sales and service coverage. By combining the product lines, ZEISS will be able to better serve the growing demands in multimodal microscopic imaging and to develop solutions which create new values for our customers in science and industry.”
“We could not be more pleased than to join such an outstanding and well-regarded global organization as ZEISS. Xradia’s significant growth over the past years demonstrates the value of high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy for researchers worldwide. The additional resources offered by ZEISS will undoubtedly facilitate even more rapid growth of X-ray microscopy solutions as well as provide additional value for our existing customer base.”, adds Rod Browning, President and CEO of Xradia, Inc.
