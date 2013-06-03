© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com Components | June 03, 2013
ARM and Carbon expand partnership
Carbon Design Systems announced support for the latest ARM technology, and that it will create and deliver virtual models for the ARM CortexA57 and Cortex-A53 processors, as well as CoreLink CCN-504 system intellectual property (IP).
The models will enable architectural optimization, system performance analysis and pre-silicon software development.
As part of the long-standing agreement, ARM will supply Carbon with register transfer level (RTL) and ARM Fast Models for its recently announced Cortex-A57 and Cortex-A53 processors, as well as the CoreLink CCN-504 cache coherent network. Carbon already supports the Mali-T628 GPU. Carbon will use the technology to deliver 100% accurate virtual models, as well as Carbon Performance Analysis Kits (CPAKs) capable of booting Android or Linux in seconds, while enabling a swap to a 100% accurate model at any breakpoint.
"Designers using ARM Cortex-A50 series processors, CoreLink System IP and Mali GPUs, need high quality models to optimize their chips for lower risk and faster time to market," said John Cornish, executive vice president and general manager, System Design Division, ARM. "Accurate models from Carbon will help enable companies to deliver high-performance, low-power systems including servers and leading-edge mobile computing devices."
"Working together with ARM, we have enabled companies to ship billions of ARM Powered devices," added Rick Lucier, president and CEO at Carbon. "With this partnership expansion, Carbon is enabling new generations of designs to be refined, optimized and integrated well in advance of silicon."
Availability
100% accurate models of the ARM Cortex-A57 processor and Mali-T628 GPU are available today from Carbon's IP Exchange web portal for select early access partners. A CPAK for the Cortex-A57 processor is also available, which includes a CoreLink CCI-400 and bare metal initialization software to further accelerate integration efforts.
Additional models and CPAKs including support for big.LITTLE™ processing, with the Cortex-A53 processor and CoreLink CCN-504 as well as Linux, will be available over the coming months. Users can be informed of availability automatically by subscribing to the desired model at Carbon IP Exchange.
As part of the long-standing agreement, ARM will supply Carbon with register transfer level (RTL) and ARM Fast Models for its recently announced Cortex-A57 and Cortex-A53 processors, as well as the CoreLink CCN-504 cache coherent network. Carbon already supports the Mali-T628 GPU. Carbon will use the technology to deliver 100% accurate virtual models, as well as Carbon Performance Analysis Kits (CPAKs) capable of booting Android or Linux in seconds, while enabling a swap to a 100% accurate model at any breakpoint.
"Designers using ARM Cortex-A50 series processors, CoreLink System IP and Mali GPUs, need high quality models to optimize their chips for lower risk and faster time to market," said John Cornish, executive vice president and general manager, System Design Division, ARM. "Accurate models from Carbon will help enable companies to deliver high-performance, low-power systems including servers and leading-edge mobile computing devices."
"Working together with ARM, we have enabled companies to ship billions of ARM Powered devices," added Rick Lucier, president and CEO at Carbon. "With this partnership expansion, Carbon is enabling new generations of designs to be refined, optimized and integrated well in advance of silicon."
Availability
100% accurate models of the ARM Cortex-A57 processor and Mali-T628 GPU are available today from Carbon's IP Exchange web portal for select early access partners. A CPAK for the Cortex-A57 processor is also available, which includes a CoreLink CCI-400 and bare metal initialization software to further accelerate integration efforts.
Additional models and CPAKs including support for big.LITTLE™ processing, with the Cortex-A53 processor and CoreLink CCN-504 as well as Linux, will be available over the coming months. Users can be informed of availability automatically by subscribing to the desired model at Carbon IP Exchange.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments