© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com Components | May 31, 2013
The market for power management ICs in AC to DC applications is expected to grow 6.3% over the next five years while LED applications is the fastest growing market segment with an estimated 56% growth expected over the next five years.
TowerJazz’s new technology enables a cost advantage for customers building next-generation ICs for AC to DC converters in applications such as power supplies and LED lights. The technology integrates on the production 700V process which is today the most streamlined in the industry, requiring only 16 masking layers for a two layer metal process. The new technology does not add masking layers, preserving this significant advantage over other solutions while reducing on-resistance and shrinking die size significantly.
In addition to AC to DC conversion, TowerJazz’s 700V technology includes a level-shifting device that makes the technology ideal for gate drivers of IGBTs and discrete power MOSFETs used for example in electrical motors. The quick adoption of electrical motors in white good appliances is providing another fast path for this technology.
“This innovation will provide a significant advantage to our customers in the fast-growth but cost-sensitive LED lighting market,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli SVP of Power, RF and HPA Business Units at TowerJazz. “This innovation and 700V platform complements our broad power management offering that includes an industry leading 0.18um, 60V BCD technology with embedded NVM now available in two 8-inch factories. We continue to partner closely with our customers and strive to benefit them in the marketplace both through innovative process technology and efficient and cost conscious supply chain.”
New 700V Technology, cuts die size in half for drivers
TowerJazz released a 17 ohm mm^2 750V device which will help customers reduce die size for AC to DC converters, required in fast growing applications such as LED lighting, by a factor of two relative to its prior technology.
The market for power management ICs in AC to DC applications is expected to grow 6.3% over the next five years while LED applications is the fastest growing market segment with an estimated 56% growth expected over the next five years.
TowerJazz’s new technology enables a cost advantage for customers building next-generation ICs for AC to DC converters in applications such as power supplies and LED lights. The technology integrates on the production 700V process which is today the most streamlined in the industry, requiring only 16 masking layers for a two layer metal process. The new technology does not add masking layers, preserving this significant advantage over other solutions while reducing on-resistance and shrinking die size significantly.
In addition to AC to DC conversion, TowerJazz’s 700V technology includes a level-shifting device that makes the technology ideal for gate drivers of IGBTs and discrete power MOSFETs used for example in electrical motors. The quick adoption of electrical motors in white good appliances is providing another fast path for this technology.
“This innovation will provide a significant advantage to our customers in the fast-growth but cost-sensitive LED lighting market,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli SVP of Power, RF and HPA Business Units at TowerJazz. “This innovation and 700V platform complements our broad power management offering that includes an industry leading 0.18um, 60V BCD technology with embedded NVM now available in two 8-inch factories. We continue to partner closely with our customers and strive to benefit them in the marketplace both through innovative process technology and efficient and cost conscious supply chain.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments