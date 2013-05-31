© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

New 700V Technology, cuts die size in half for drivers

TowerJazz released a 17 ohm mm^2 750V device which will help customers reduce die size for AC to DC converters, required in fast growing applications such as LED lighting, by a factor of two relative to its prior technology.



The market for power management ICs in AC to DC applications is expected to grow 6.3% over the next five years while LED applications is the fastest growing market segment with an estimated 56% growth expected over the next five years.



TowerJazz’s new technology enables a cost advantage for customers building next-generation ICs for AC to DC converters in applications such as power supplies and LED lights. The technology integrates on the production 700V process which is today the most streamlined in the industry, requiring only 16 masking layers for a two layer metal process. The new technology does not add masking layers, preserving this significant advantage over other solutions while reducing on-resistance and shrinking die size significantly.



In addition to AC to DC conversion, TowerJazz’s 700V technology includes a level-shifting device that makes the technology ideal for gate drivers of IGBTs and discrete power MOSFETs used for example in electrical motors. The quick adoption of electrical motors in white good appliances is providing another fast path for this technology.



“This innovation will provide a significant advantage to our customers in the fast-growth but cost-sensitive LED lighting market,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli SVP of Power, RF and HPA Business Units at TowerJazz. “This innovation and 700V platform complements our broad power management offering that includes an industry leading 0.18um, 60V BCD technology with embedded NVM now available in two 8-inch factories. We continue to partner closely with our customers and strive to benefit them in the marketplace both through innovative process technology and efficient and cost conscious supply chain.”