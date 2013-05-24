© yury asotov dreamstime.com Components | May 24, 2013
ZMDI extends portfolio of IPv6-based modules
ZMD AG (ZMDI), a Dresden-based semiconductor company, has extended its IPv6 modules portfolio with a size and cost optimized version of the ZWIR4512.
The ZWIR4512 provides reliable and secure communication for scalable networks by integrating a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3 processor with a complete communications software solution and an integrated 868/915MHz transceiver. It offers wide coverage range, optimized battery life, and minimal signal interference.
Networks built with the ZWIR4512 can connect directly to existing networks without the requirement of custom-programmed gateways, making it easy to extend networking to applications previously too difficult or expensive. Designers can run their application software directly on the module's Cortex-M3 microcontroller (MCU), which saves design time and cost as no external MCU or other circuitry is required. Different low-power modes can save energy in battery-operated devices.
The size-optimized ZWIR4512 module measures only 23.1 by 15.1 by 3.6 mm. It includes two additional pins that can be used as digital GPIO or to connect an RTC clock. The module consumes 3.5 uA in standby mode and only 18.5 mA when transmitting data at 0dBm output power.
Communication is based on IPv6, the next-generation Internet protocol. 6LoWPAN is used to optimize IPv6 packets for embedded low-power device networks. Data encryption and authentication is provided by the Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) protocol suite. IPSec keys can be exchanged and renewed automatically based on the Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) protocol. IPSec and IKEv2 enable secure end-to-end communication, providing the same security level as virtual private networks. IPv6, 6LoWPAN, IPSec and IKEv2 are all open standards developed by the IETF.
ZWIR4512 firmware offers a command interface and a C-language Applications Programming Interface (API). Pre-programmed units are also available.
"The ZWIR4512 provides a highly secure energy-efficient solution that is extremely easy to integrate," says Torsten Limberg, Product Marketing Manager of ZMDI. "We developed the ZWIR4512 for customers, who want simplicity in network management, mesh routing with self-healing capability, data encryption and authentication, and multiple interfaces to support all types of sensors and other peripherals."
Availability and Pricing
The ZWIR4512AC2 is in full production. Parts and kits are available from ZMDI.
For 1,000 pieces, the ZWIR4512AC2 is priced at EUR 13.63 or USD 19.08 per unit.
