© ermess dreamstime.com Components | May 24, 2013
5G WiFi combo chips for entry level market
Broadcom introduced its first 5G WiFi combination chips targeted specifically for entry level consumer devices, including PCs, notebooks, tablets and smartphones.
With more enterprise and retail routers rapidly moving to the IEEE 802.11ac standard, the infrastructure is in place for broad adoption by PCs, tablets and smartphones, opening up significant new opportunities for 5G WiFi to be integrated into mass market platforms. As the first company to deliver 802.11ac technology across all product segments, Broadcom is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities by providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an affordable solution that offers all of the performance, range and power advantages of 5G WiFi in a single-chip design.
"802.11ac chips have started shipping in significant quantity in 2013 and by the end of 2014, 11ac is expected to be included in more than 50 percent of total Wi-Fi ICs shipped," said Peter Cooney, Practice Director, ABI Research. "There will be rapid adoption across many devices with high end smartphones, laptops and tablets leading the race."
"Broadcom is the leader in delivering 802.11ac-based products, and we reinforce that leadership today, staying one large step ahead of our competitors with new 5G WiFi chips designed to help OEMs capitalize on the massive potential of entry level mobile devices," said Rahul Patel, Broadcom Vice President, Product Marketing, Wireless Connectivity Combo Group. "This 1x1 design lowers cost while still delivering dramatic speed, power and performance, empowering a broad new user base to effortlessly stream HD video and significantly increase their Wi-Fi range in the home, office or hotspot zone."
Broadcom's 5G WiFi technology is currently powering the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone and HTC One smartphone. Additionally, the company's 5G WiFi is integrated into select LG Digital TVs and the ASUS ROG G75VW gaming laptop, as well as routers from Belkin, Buffalo, Cisco, D-Link, Edimax, NETGEAR, Samsung and Tenda. Broadcom today extends that leadership with its single-chip 5G WiFi products for mass market devices.
Availability
Broadcom's BCM43162 and BCM4339 are now sampling with early access customers with volume production expected in 2H 2013.
