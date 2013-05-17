© nickondr dreamstime.com

Flir recives $23m order from the US coast guard

Flir Systems has received an order to support the U.S. Coast Guard valued at USD 23 million.

The order is for the Coast Guard's Electro-Optical Sensor System (ESS) configuration of Flir's commercially developed military qualified Talon 9-inch stabilized multi-sensor gimbal system. The ESS systems will be deployed on the Coast Guard's H-60 and H-65 helicopters.



Work under this order is expected to be performed out of Flir's facility in Billerica, MA, with shipments expected to be completed by the end of the year.



"This order is a continuation of our longstanding support of the multiple missions of the Department of Homeland Security," said Earl Lewis, President and CEO of Flir. "We have a proven ability to provide state of the art imaging technologies that are critical to protecting people and are developed on a commercial basis, which results in reduced delivery time and lower prices for our customers. We are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard."