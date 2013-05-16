© evertiq

Omron appoints TME as their Eastern European distributor

Omron Electronic Components announces that it has appointed Eastern Europe catalogue supplier TME as franchised distributor for Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Following the signing of the agreement, TME (Transfer Multisort Elektronik) has already put in place a stock profile covering over 1,000 lines of Omron switches, relays, connectors and sensor components. TME will supply the market from its new ISO9001 qualified distribution hub in Lodz, Poland



Commenting on the appointment, Alex Grout, Distribution Manager EMEA, at Omron, said, “TME touches a lot of customers in Eastern Europe that we’re not currently dealing with. They have a very strong presence in a key market for us,that they have built up by providing good technical support and an outstanding logistical service. I believe that they will do a superlative job in extending our coverage of this region of Europe, and can expand our market share.”



Mr Zbigniew Kuczyński, President of the Board, of TME added, “Omron Electronic Components is a recognised world leader in electromechanical components and sensor technologies and we are delighted to have added them to our range. TME’s business is based on identifying the best solutions from around the world and taking them to our customer base. Omron fits this profile perfectly and we are excited to be able to take their portfolio to our customers.”