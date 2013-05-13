© mchudo dreamstime.com Components | May 13, 2013
Broadcom Smartens Up 'Internet of Things'
Broadcom Corporation continued the expansion of its Wireless Internet Connectivity for Embedded Devices (WICED) product family with the announcement of the immediate availability of its new WICED Smart Development Kit through strategic distribution partners.
The hardware development kit opens the door for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop products for the "Internet of Things" with ease. It provides access to a low-power client device with an integrated Bluetooth Smart (formerly Bluetooth Low Energy) software stack and application profiles, offering OEMs an easy-to-use, cost-effective embedded wireless solution with a small footprint to inspire connectivity in a new range of devices. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.
Broadcom's WICED platform eases development and simplifies implementation of Wi-Fi connectivity in an array of consumer devices, particularly in "headless" products without sophisticated user interfaces or existing networking capabilities. By adding the BCM20732 Bluetooth Smart system-on-a-chip (SoC) to its existing WICED platform, Broadcom helps OEMs develop products that effortlessly pair battery-operated devices to smartphones and tablets, delivering even more mobility to consumers' on-the-go lifestyle.
By using Broadcom WICED Smart-based consumer electronics devices for example, users can continuously monitor and control heart rate, blood glucose and other health metrics from their smartphones. Beyond monitoring, users can upload this information to "the cloud" for real-time analysis and graphical measurement, liberating the data from a singular sensor device and allowing it to be accessed from any client device at any time. As a testament to the versatility of its WICED Smart Development Kit, Broadcom is helping all types of companies deliver truly connected products, from iDevices' iGrill, a Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer, and iShower, a Bluetooth-enabled water-resistant speaker, to Chamberlain Group, Inc.'s garage door systems, which operate under industry leading brands including LiftMaster.
"Broadcom is leveraging over a decade of wireless connectivity leadership to offer new turnkey solutions that will drive innovations in 'connected' products, adding more fuel to the explosive 'Internet of Things' ecosystem," said Brian Bedrosian, Broadcom's Senior Director, Embedded Wireless, Wireless Connectivity Combo Group. "In addition to making more devices more intelligent, Broadcom gives OEMs the tools to help consumers free data that has been collected on these newly connected devices into the 'cloud' so that it can be retrieved and analyzed; anytime, anywhere."
"Broadcom is committed to delivering technology that will further fuel the 'Internet of Things,' and Avnet's customers continue to demand this type of technology," said Alex Luorio, Senior Vice President of Supplier Development for Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. "Together, Broadcom and Avnet can continue to open up new opportunities for large and small companies designing products across all industry segments."
"Broadcom has a clear vision for embedded wireless technology that tightly aligns with our Intelligent Systems strategy, making the company an ideal partner to deliver innovative connectivity solutions to our customer base," said Joseph Zaloker, Director of Technical Marketing, Arrow Electronics
Availability
Broadcom's WICED Smart Development Kit, BCM920732_BLE_KIT, is available today through distribution partners Arrow Avnet and Macnica.
