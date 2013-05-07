© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | May 07, 2013
NXP acquires Code Red Technologies
NXP Semiconductors announces its acquisition of Code Red Technologies, an embedded software development tools provider, as a strategic addition to its microcontroller business line.
Code Red Technologies is known for its tools enabling rapid development and debugging of full-featured applications for 32-bit ARM microcontrollers. These tools include the popular LPCXpresso IDE (integrated development environment) – a low-cost, end-to-end development platform for NXP LPC microcontrollers – enabling embedded developers to develop applications from initial evaluation through to final production. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
LPCXpresso is based on Eclipse, with enhancements specific to LPC microcontrollers. Since its release in 2009, the LPCXpresso community has grown steadily, with over 66,000 unique software activations of the LPCXpresso IDE since January 2010.
“With LPCXpresso, NXP has built a strong foundation for a vibrant embedded development ecosystem around LPC microcontrollers. Bringing the Code Red team into our organization gives us the ability to jump-start our in-house software expertise, deliver world-class software libraries and integrated tools to our customers, and rapidly build on the momentum behind the LPCXpresso IDE,” said Jim Trent, vice president and general manager, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors.
“Joining forces with NXP enables us to focus on what we do best – simplifying the development experience for customers through tools and software. Through closer integration, we’ll also be able to bring our ARM and LPC experience into new market segments on a global scale, developing and tailoring software for specific applications and solutions,” said John Rayfield, co-founder and CEO, Code Red Technologies.
Current Code Red customers using non-LPC platforms will continue to have support through May 2014. In addition, the full Red Suite product will continue to be sold for 8 months through to the end of December 2013. The Code Red team will be consolidated into three locations, including San Jose, California; Cambridge, UK; and Syracuse, New York.
