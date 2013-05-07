© cumypah dreamstime.com

Silicon Image and the China Video Industry to collaborate

Silicon Image, a provider of HD connectivity solutions, announces its collaboration with the China Video Industry Association (CVIA) to promote the advancement of HD connectivity standards in China.

Silicon Image and the CVIA will work closely together to promote the latest connectivity technology standards such as HDMI, MHL, WirelessHD, and DiiVA to Chinese consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers for integration into smartphones, DTVs and other CE products.



“Championing industry standards is a key charter of the CVIA as we acknowledge the importance of interoperability between different CE devices to ensure a great consumer experience,” said Weimin Bai, vice president of the China Video Industry Association. “Silicon Image is a recognized leader in driving the successful deployment of industry standards and so it was a natural fit for us to come together to support broad implementation of connectivity standards in China.”



Silicon Image’s presence in China has been primarily linked to the Company’s involvement in the deployment of the HDMI technology standard, which was widely adopted by Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers, who represent more than 30% of the worldwide HDMI Adopter base. Over the last two years, Silicon Image products based on the MHL mobile connectivity standard have also been integrated by a number of mobile device manufacturers in China.



“We are looking forward to collaborating with Ms. Weimin Bai and the CVIA in promoting HD connectivity standards in China and working with Chinese CE manufacturers on the development of standards-compliant products,” said Camillo Martino, chief executive officer at Silicon Image, Inc. “The CVIA is a strong supporter of a standards-based consumer electronics eco-system and we are excited to join them in promoting HDMI, MHL, and WirelessHD, as well as the China-developed DiiVA AV interface standard.”



Silicon Image has joined the DiiVA Consortium as a Promoter and will work with fellow DiiVA promoters and the CVIA on AV connectivity standards in China.