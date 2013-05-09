© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Components | May 09, 2013
Infineon introduces CoolMOS C7
Infineon Technologies expands its High Voltage portfolio with CoolMOS C7, introducing a new 650V Superjunction MOSFET technology.
The new C7 product family provides Best-in-Class R DS(on) for all standard packages and - thanks to its low switching losses - efficiency improvements over the full load range. C7 is optimized for hard switching topologies such as Continuous Conduction Mode Power Factor Correction (CCM PFC), Two Transistor Forward (TTF) and Solar Boost. Typical applications are Solar, Server, Telecom and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply). The 650V breakdown voltage also makes C7 suitable for applications which require extra safety margin.
“The C7 series continues a twelve year innovation path of high quality Superjunction CoolMOS technology strengthening Infineon’s leadership in high-end power conversion,” says Jan-Willem Reynaerts, Product Segment Head of High Voltage Power Conversion at Infineon Technologies. “With CoolMOS C7´s Best-in-Class Figure of Merit (R DS(on)*E OSS), our customers are enabled to design a new generation of power conversion systems with an unprecedented combination of improved power density as well as efficiency.”
The C7 series offers the world’s lowest R DS(on) of 19mΩ in a TO-247 package and 45mΩ in the TO-220 and D 2PAK packages. The fast switching performance of C7 now enables customers for the first time to operate at switching frequencies greater than 100 kHz whilst achieving Titanium levels of efficiency in Server PFC stages. This enables higher power density by reducing the space requirements for the passive components.
Furthermore, reduced energy in the output capacitance (E OSS) as well as the low gate charge (Qg) bring efficiency benefits also at light load conditions. Combining the Best-in-Class performance of C7 with Infineon’s new Silicon Carbide (SiC) thinQ!™ Generation 5 Schottky Diode series and the ICE2 / ICE3 Control ICs offers designers unrivaled performance for CCM PFC circuits.
Availability
Samples of the 650V CoolMOS C7 products are available now. Volume production will start in June 2013.
