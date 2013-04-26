© michal mrozek dreamstime.com Components | April 26, 2013
EPPL Research Project kicked-off at Infineon in Villach
Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is hosting a two-day meeting at its Villach site to kick-off one of the largest European research projects focused on advancing industrial production capability.
The research project, “Enhanced Power Pilot Line” (EPPL), is aimed at further strengthening Europe as a high-technology industrial production site.
A total of 32 European partners from industry and research are collaborating to advance production technology for power semiconductors, an industry segment where Europe already has the leading position. Europe is home to the first power semiconductor production sites manufacturing devices using 300-millimeter thin-wafer technology, i.e. on silicon wafers with a 300mm diameter which in addition are extremely thin: hardly thicker than a sheet of paper. With EPPL, Europe intends to further expand this production advantage.
The partner organizations cover the entire industry and research value chain of 300 millimeter power semiconductor production, comprising material research with a focus on silicon, semiconductor development that includes 3D integration and packaging, and related developments in logistics and automation technologies. The project will run until mid 2016, with Infineon as the project lead.
„A project volume of Euro 74 million and the commitment of 32 partner organizations strongly underline the importance of EPPL for the semiconductor industry in Europe,” says Sabine Herlitschka, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Infineon Technologies Austria. “Infineon currently is the only company worldwide to produce power semiconductors on 300-millimeter thin-wafers. We are proud and honored to contribute our experience in this area to the EPPL project and thus to Europe’s technology advancement.”
EPPL Research Goals
The EPPL research aims to develop an advanced generation of power semiconductors manufactured in the 300mm thin-wafer production technology, such as CoolMOS, IGBT, and SFET, as well as to further refine the production technology itself. The results of the project shall include the setup of a pilot-line as well as application demonstrators.
In its „Europe 2020“ initiative, the European Commission has set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to improve energy efficiency and to establish electromobility in Europe. Power semiconductors that are designed and manufactured at competitive costs and in sufficient quantities in Europe are key enablers, and EPPL was set up to make a major contribution to achieve these targets.
For this reason, EPPL is supported by the European Union as well as by national and regional funding of the participating nations. Among others, the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) plans to support the EPPL project under its “Information and Communication Technology 2020“ program.
About the EPPL research partners
The EPPL partners from industry and research stem from the six European countries Austria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal.
The partners are Adixen Vacuum Products, Air Liquide electronics Systems, ams AG, CEST Kompetenzzentrum für elektrochemische Oberflächentechnologie GmbH, Commissariat a l‘Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives, CTR Carinthian Tech Research, E-MOSS, Entegris Cleaning Process, EV Group E. Thallner GmbH, Fachhochschule Stralsund, Fraunhofer E.V. IISB, Fronius International GmbH, Heliox BV, Infineon Technologies (with Austria, Germany and Italy), International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Ion Beam Services, KAI, Lear Corporation GmbH, Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung GmbH, Montanuniversität Leoben, NANIUM S.A., Nmb-Minebea GmbH, Philips Healthcare (with Germany and the Netherlands), Plansee SE, SPTS Technologies SAS, and the Technical Universities of Dresden (Germany), Eindhoven (the Netherlands) and Graz (Austria).
Kick-Off Meeting at Infineon in Villach
The importance of EPPL is demonstrated by the presence of all project partners and representatives of funding bodies and government during the project Kick-Off on April 25 and 26, 2013, e.g. Willy Van Puymbroeck, Head of the Unit for Nano-electronics Connect Directorate General „CONNECT“ of the European Commission; Andreas Wild, Executive Director of ENIAC Joint Undertaking of the European Union; Ingolf Schaedler, Deputy Director General at the BMVIT – Austrian Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology; and Peter Kaiser, Governor of Carinthia, Austria.
A total of 32 European partners from industry and research are collaborating to advance production technology for power semiconductors, an industry segment where Europe already has the leading position. Europe is home to the first power semiconductor production sites manufacturing devices using 300-millimeter thin-wafer technology, i.e. on silicon wafers with a 300mm diameter which in addition are extremely thin: hardly thicker than a sheet of paper. With EPPL, Europe intends to further expand this production advantage.
The partner organizations cover the entire industry and research value chain of 300 millimeter power semiconductor production, comprising material research with a focus on silicon, semiconductor development that includes 3D integration and packaging, and related developments in logistics and automation technologies. The project will run until mid 2016, with Infineon as the project lead.
„A project volume of Euro 74 million and the commitment of 32 partner organizations strongly underline the importance of EPPL for the semiconductor industry in Europe,” says Sabine Herlitschka, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Infineon Technologies Austria. “Infineon currently is the only company worldwide to produce power semiconductors on 300-millimeter thin-wafers. We are proud and honored to contribute our experience in this area to the EPPL project and thus to Europe’s technology advancement.”
EPPL Research Goals
The EPPL research aims to develop an advanced generation of power semiconductors manufactured in the 300mm thin-wafer production technology, such as CoolMOS, IGBT, and SFET, as well as to further refine the production technology itself. The results of the project shall include the setup of a pilot-line as well as application demonstrators.
In its „Europe 2020“ initiative, the European Commission has set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to improve energy efficiency and to establish electromobility in Europe. Power semiconductors that are designed and manufactured at competitive costs and in sufficient quantities in Europe are key enablers, and EPPL was set up to make a major contribution to achieve these targets.
For this reason, EPPL is supported by the European Union as well as by national and regional funding of the participating nations. Among others, the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) plans to support the EPPL project under its “Information and Communication Technology 2020“ program.
About the EPPL research partners
The EPPL partners from industry and research stem from the six European countries Austria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal.
The partners are Adixen Vacuum Products, Air Liquide electronics Systems, ams AG, CEST Kompetenzzentrum für elektrochemische Oberflächentechnologie GmbH, Commissariat a l‘Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives, CTR Carinthian Tech Research, E-MOSS, Entegris Cleaning Process, EV Group E. Thallner GmbH, Fachhochschule Stralsund, Fraunhofer E.V. IISB, Fronius International GmbH, Heliox BV, Infineon Technologies (with Austria, Germany and Italy), International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Ion Beam Services, KAI, Lear Corporation GmbH, Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung GmbH, Montanuniversität Leoben, NANIUM S.A., Nmb-Minebea GmbH, Philips Healthcare (with Germany and the Netherlands), Plansee SE, SPTS Technologies SAS, and the Technical Universities of Dresden (Germany), Eindhoven (the Netherlands) and Graz (Austria).
Kick-Off Meeting at Infineon in Villach
The importance of EPPL is demonstrated by the presence of all project partners and representatives of funding bodies and government during the project Kick-Off on April 25 and 26, 2013, e.g. Willy Van Puymbroeck, Head of the Unit for Nano-electronics Connect Directorate General „CONNECT“ of the European Commission; Andreas Wild, Executive Director of ENIAC Joint Undertaking of the European Union; Ingolf Schaedler, Deputy Director General at the BMVIT – Austrian Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology; and Peter Kaiser, Governor of Carinthia, Austria.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments