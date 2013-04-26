© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com Components | April 26, 2013
Solar module prices rise in Europe
Reflecting a major shift in the global solar market after four years of severe erosion, prices for photovoltaic (PV) modules in the key European market are rising due to number of factors—including the newly restored balance between supply and demand.
The average selling price (ASP) for Chinese crystalline silicon (c-Si) PV modules shipped to the European Union increased by 4 percent in March, the first monthly rise since January 2009, according to the IHS iSuppli PV Module Price Tracker from information and analytics provider IHS. Prices are set to rise by another 1 percent in April and by an average of 4 percent during the next three months.
“For years, solar module manufacturers have contended with profit-killing market conditions characterized by oversupply and rapidly falling prices,” said Glenn Gu, senior analyst at IHS. “Now, with clear signs that the balance between supply and demand is correcting, prices have stopped their decline and have begun to rise. This is mostly good news, because sales are increasing from Asia, causing worldwide demand to catch up with supply. On the other hand, prices also are rising because of antidumping legislation in the European Union, which is negatively impacting sales for Chinese suppliers.”
Europe is the world’s largest solar market, accounting for 57 percent of global installations in 2012.
The good news and the bad news
The rise in worldwide demand is arising from booming sales in China and Japan. Both countries at present are soaking up massive volumes of modules, helping boost worldwide pricing.
Japan commands a particularly high module ASP, which is pulling up pricing in Europe and worldwide.
Meanwhile in China, the government is expected to reduce its feed-in tariff (FIT), which serves to incentivize solar installations and drive the sales of modules. The Chinese incentive is spurring faster adoption of solar systems while the FIT terms are still attractive.
However, as part of its antidumping action, the EU in early March commenced compulsory registration for imported Chinese solar products. This made many Chinese suppliers unwilling to ship or clear modules through customs to the region. In turn, the development triggered a significant solar module shortage in major European markets such as Germany and the United Kingdom.
Along with increasing administrative costs, the phenomenon has driven up prices in Europe.
Positive momentum
The upward price pressure is expected to continue, although the rate of increase is slowing in April compared to March as the rising price starts to dampen demand.
However, looking further ahead into May and June, Chinese module prices in the EU are expected to climb rapidly, driving up overall average module prices globally.
With many Chinese module suppliers cutting back shipments or withdrawing from the market ahead of the preliminary EU solar anti-dumping decision to be announced in early June, the module shortage in Europe is expected to intensify. Average Chinese module prices by the end of May are expected to rise from 5 to 6 percent compared to March, reaching $0.691/Wp or EUR 0.53/Wp.
Tiers of joy
All told, pricing is on the increase from Chinese suppliers of all tiers.
For instance, prices of Tier 1 Chinese suppliers grew by 2.3 percent during the month of March2013, while the average prices of second- and third-tier Chinese suppliers went up by 2.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, during the same period.
“For years, solar module manufacturers have contended with profit-killing market conditions characterized by oversupply and rapidly falling prices,” said Glenn Gu, senior analyst at IHS. “Now, with clear signs that the balance between supply and demand is correcting, prices have stopped their decline and have begun to rise. This is mostly good news, because sales are increasing from Asia, causing worldwide demand to catch up with supply. On the other hand, prices also are rising because of antidumping legislation in the European Union, which is negatively impacting sales for Chinese suppliers.”
Europe is the world’s largest solar market, accounting for 57 percent of global installations in 2012.
The good news and the bad news
The rise in worldwide demand is arising from booming sales in China and Japan. Both countries at present are soaking up massive volumes of modules, helping boost worldwide pricing.
Japan commands a particularly high module ASP, which is pulling up pricing in Europe and worldwide.
Meanwhile in China, the government is expected to reduce its feed-in tariff (FIT), which serves to incentivize solar installations and drive the sales of modules. The Chinese incentive is spurring faster adoption of solar systems while the FIT terms are still attractive.
However, as part of its antidumping action, the EU in early March commenced compulsory registration for imported Chinese solar products. This made many Chinese suppliers unwilling to ship or clear modules through customs to the region. In turn, the development triggered a significant solar module shortage in major European markets such as Germany and the United Kingdom.
Along with increasing administrative costs, the phenomenon has driven up prices in Europe.
Positive momentum
The upward price pressure is expected to continue, although the rate of increase is slowing in April compared to March as the rising price starts to dampen demand.
However, looking further ahead into May and June, Chinese module prices in the EU are expected to climb rapidly, driving up overall average module prices globally.
With many Chinese module suppliers cutting back shipments or withdrawing from the market ahead of the preliminary EU solar anti-dumping decision to be announced in early June, the module shortage in Europe is expected to intensify. Average Chinese module prices by the end of May are expected to rise from 5 to 6 percent compared to March, reaching $0.691/Wp or EUR 0.53/Wp.
Tiers of joy
All told, pricing is on the increase from Chinese suppliers of all tiers.
For instance, prices of Tier 1 Chinese suppliers grew by 2.3 percent during the month of March2013, while the average prices of second- and third-tier Chinese suppliers went up by 2.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, during the same period.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments