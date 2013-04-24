© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Wolfson audio technology in Lenovo smartphone

Wolfson's WM5102 High Definition (HD) Audio System-on-a-Chip (SoC), and its WM2000 earpiece driver with ambient noise cancellation (ANC) technology built-in, has been selected by Lenovo for its latest flagship smartphone, the IdeaPhone K900.

John Forsyth, VP Product Management, Audio Solutions at Wolfson, said: “Consumers are increasingly demanding outstanding audio experiences from their smartphones in even the noisiest environments, and we are delighted to work with Lenovo to help deliver exceptional audio to their flagship smartphone. Lenovo selecting our audio solutions for the IdeaPhone K900 is testament to our technology and expertise in providing differentiated audio experiences to many of the world’s leading consumer electronics applications.”



Edward Chang, Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Internet and Digital Home (MIDH) Mobile Business Unit, Research and Development, Lenovo, said: “Audio has become a key differentiator for consumers and an important aspect for our smartphone design. We selected Wolfson’s audio solutions for the IdeaPhone K900 as we recognized the unparalleled performance they deliver. Integrating Wolfson’s solutions into our IdeaPhone K900 will ensure our Lenovo consumers have an ultimate audio experience.”