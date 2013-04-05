© nikm dreamstime.com Components | April 05, 2013
2H’March 4GB contract prices increase by 2.17%
2H’March contract prices are showing mild signs of growth, with average DDR 4GB contract prices growing to $US 23.5, a 2.17% increase, and average DDR3 2GB prices climbing to 14 USD, a 1.82% increase.
Given the more than 20% growth experienced by 1H’March contract prices, along with the fact that DRAM order agreements have already been settled with clients during the first half of the month, the DRAM contract price uptrend is expected continue into 2H’March regardless of whether the client or sales numbers decrease.
On the supply side, with the demand for the Galaxy S4 being larger than expected, Samsung has made efforts to accelerate its mobile DRAM production, leading to a widened product gap for PC DRAM.
Efforts to mass produce mobile DRAM is also spotted from relevant manufacturers within Apple’s supply chain, given the company’s alleged plans to release more than one smartphone device this year. As a number of Taiwanese DRAM manufacturers suffered various damages from the 3/27 earthquake, the tightened DRAM supply situation is expected to worsen.
Trendforce forecasts that the DRAM price uptrend will continue throughout April and that the upward momentum will strengthen as various PC-OEMs maintain PC DRAM inventory at low levels. A mild price increase can be reasonably expected in the future, and upon the arrival of the peak season, it is not unlikely for the DDR3 4GB module price to approach the $US 30 mark.
China’s White-Box Tablets Eating up PC DRAM, Future Market Demand-Supply Situation to be Viewed with More Caution
The DRAM spot price has increased substantially since the beginning of March, and has stimulated similar movements within the contract market. While contract prices saw only a slight growth in 2H’March (increasing by only 5%), for the entire month, the average 4GB module prices grew by 20%, climbing from $US 19.75 to approximately $US 23.
Originally, many had anticipated only limited momentum for DRAM products, seeing as how March is typically associated with the off-peak quarter for PC shipments. The large growth observed in DRAM prices is mostly attributable the rising demand for China’s affordable white-box tablets.
According to TrendForce, the total shipment for China’s MID (or Mobile Internet Device, another term for “white-box tablets”) is estimated to amount to 53 million units in 2013. As most consumers are expecting the retail price to fall within $US100-$US200, a large majority of these devices will be shipped with PC DRAM equipped.
Using the 1GB content-per-box as a basis of calculation, the total number of PC DRAM consumed in 2013 will be equivalent to the DRAM consumption of approximately 13 million PCs and Notebooks (which is roughly equal to the kind of purchase/shipment quantities that large PC OEMs are known for).
On the supply side, factors such as the lack of noticeable shipments in the DRAM market, the delays to the 2Xnm process migrations, and the difficulties involved in improving yield rate are all expected prevent 2Xnm DRAM from becoming the norm. By the end of 2013, the proportion of DRAM output accounted by 2Xnm DRAM is expected to be roughly less than 30%. 3Xnm DRAM, on the other hand, is expected to remain as the mainstream in the market.
Thanks in large part to the revival of the PC DRAM prices during the beginning of 2013, various DRAM manufacturers, for the first time in many years, were not only able to profit from PC DRAM, but also earn more revenue from this product than from server DRAM, which by comparison showed less obvious price movements.
For an industry that has long been known for its unprofitability, the recently observed price surge is a largely promising sign. DRAM manufacturers now need to think hard about how to instill further value into PC DRAM in order to prevent it from being subject to intensive price competition.
On the supply side, with the demand for the Galaxy S4 being larger than expected, Samsung has made efforts to accelerate its mobile DRAM production, leading to a widened product gap for PC DRAM.
Efforts to mass produce mobile DRAM is also spotted from relevant manufacturers within Apple’s supply chain, given the company’s alleged plans to release more than one smartphone device this year. As a number of Taiwanese DRAM manufacturers suffered various damages from the 3/27 earthquake, the tightened DRAM supply situation is expected to worsen.
Trendforce forecasts that the DRAM price uptrend will continue throughout April and that the upward momentum will strengthen as various PC-OEMs maintain PC DRAM inventory at low levels. A mild price increase can be reasonably expected in the future, and upon the arrival of the peak season, it is not unlikely for the DDR3 4GB module price to approach the $US 30 mark.
China’s White-Box Tablets Eating up PC DRAM, Future Market Demand-Supply Situation to be Viewed with More Caution
The DRAM spot price has increased substantially since the beginning of March, and has stimulated similar movements within the contract market. While contract prices saw only a slight growth in 2H’March (increasing by only 5%), for the entire month, the average 4GB module prices grew by 20%, climbing from $US 19.75 to approximately $US 23.
Originally, many had anticipated only limited momentum for DRAM products, seeing as how March is typically associated with the off-peak quarter for PC shipments. The large growth observed in DRAM prices is mostly attributable the rising demand for China’s affordable white-box tablets.
According to TrendForce, the total shipment for China’s MID (or Mobile Internet Device, another term for “white-box tablets”) is estimated to amount to 53 million units in 2013. As most consumers are expecting the retail price to fall within $US100-$US200, a large majority of these devices will be shipped with PC DRAM equipped.
Using the 1GB content-per-box as a basis of calculation, the total number of PC DRAM consumed in 2013 will be equivalent to the DRAM consumption of approximately 13 million PCs and Notebooks (which is roughly equal to the kind of purchase/shipment quantities that large PC OEMs are known for).
On the supply side, factors such as the lack of noticeable shipments in the DRAM market, the delays to the 2Xnm process migrations, and the difficulties involved in improving yield rate are all expected prevent 2Xnm DRAM from becoming the norm. By the end of 2013, the proportion of DRAM output accounted by 2Xnm DRAM is expected to be roughly less than 30%. 3Xnm DRAM, on the other hand, is expected to remain as the mainstream in the market.
Thanks in large part to the revival of the PC DRAM prices during the beginning of 2013, various DRAM manufacturers, for the first time in many years, were not only able to profit from PC DRAM, but also earn more revenue from this product than from server DRAM, which by comparison showed less obvious price movements.
For an industry that has long been known for its unprofitability, the recently observed price surge is a largely promising sign. DRAM manufacturers now need to think hard about how to instill further value into PC DRAM in order to prevent it from being subject to intensive price competition.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments