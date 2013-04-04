© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Components | April 04, 2013
New management structure at Erni Electronics
Erni Electronics has reorganised its corporate management – and with this, the company will further strengthen and optimise the Distribution and Manufacturing divisions.
Within the scope of the new corporate management structure, Herbert Sixl, who was already Sales Director, will be taking over as Managing Director of the European Sales Division.
Michael Rentschler, formerly Materials Management Director, will now be acting as the joint Managing Director for the production companies.
The current Managing Director of Erni Electronics GmbH, Martin Seidenfuß, will be moving to Erni International AG in Switzerland, where he will be responsible for the Research & Development and Business Development divisions. Martin Seidenfuß will also be taking over as deputy to Walter Regli, CEO of the Erni Group. Along with the new corporate structure, the legal form of the company has also been changed to Erni Electronics GmbH & Co. KG.
“Having a sales structure that is hinged directly in the management enables us to respond even faster and more flexibly to the increasing requirements within the global competitive environment,” stressed Herbert Sixl. “The reorganisation also emphasises the significance of our state-of-the-art, highly automated and productive manufacturing operations. This will allow us also in future to supply our worldwide customer base with sophisticated products quickly, reliably and at attractive prices,” added Michael Rentschler.
In January 2013, Erni International also took over the company Abotron AG in Switzerland and Abotron in Thailand. With these acquisitions, the Erni Group is further expanding its offering to cover every aspect of cable assembly and control cabinet wiring.
Michael Rentschler, formerly Materials Management Director, will now be acting as the joint Managing Director for the production companies.
The current Managing Director of Erni Electronics GmbH, Martin Seidenfuß, will be moving to Erni International AG in Switzerland, where he will be responsible for the Research & Development and Business Development divisions. Martin Seidenfuß will also be taking over as deputy to Walter Regli, CEO of the Erni Group. Along with the new corporate structure, the legal form of the company has also been changed to Erni Electronics GmbH & Co. KG.
“Having a sales structure that is hinged directly in the management enables us to respond even faster and more flexibly to the increasing requirements within the global competitive environment,” stressed Herbert Sixl. “The reorganisation also emphasises the significance of our state-of-the-art, highly automated and productive manufacturing operations. This will allow us also in future to supply our worldwide customer base with sophisticated products quickly, reliably and at attractive prices,” added Michael Rentschler.
In January 2013, Erni International also took over the company Abotron AG in Switzerland and Abotron in Thailand. With these acquisitions, the Erni Group is further expanding its offering to cover every aspect of cable assembly and control cabinet wiring.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments