© alexan24 dreamstime.com Components | April 02, 2013
Analog Devices CEO has passed away
Analog Devices (ADI) CEO Jerald Fishman passed away from an apparent heart attack during the evening of March 28. Mr Fishman was 67 years old.
The company issued the following statement:
“This is a terrible loss for me personally and for all of us here at ADI,” said Ray Stata, Chairman of the Board. “Jerry dedicated his entire career to building ADI into a great company—one of which we all are enormously proud. Jerry’s commitment to ADI occupied a central part of his life and his passion for success was infectious. Jerry not only developed enormous respect both inside and outside the company as one of our industry’s greatest leaders, but also for those like me who knew him well, he engendered a sense of affection and loyalty through his candor, openness, and integrity and through his unique sense of humor. While Jerry was extraordinarily passionate about his work and ADI, his greatest pride was his family and our thoughts are with them at this time. We shall miss Jerry deeply.”
Jerry was born in 1945 and grew up in Flushing, NY. He graduated from the City College of New York with a BSEE degree. He went on to earn an MSEE degree from Northeastern University, an MBA from Boston University, and Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk Law School.
Jerry joined Analog Devices in 1971 in product marketing. His responsibilities and his contributions expanded quickly as he rose through the ranks of the company, and in 1991 he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. In 1996, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer. Jerry’s contributions to ADI and the industry were recognized throughout his career.
In accordance with the Company’s bylaws, ADI’s President Vincent Roche has been appointed Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis by ADI’s Board of Directors.
“Vince, together with the leadership team Jerry put in place, know the company well and know what they have to do to continue the company’s success,” said Mr. Stata.
“This is a terrible loss for me personally and for all of us here at ADI,” said Ray Stata, Chairman of the Board. “Jerry dedicated his entire career to building ADI into a great company—one of which we all are enormously proud. Jerry’s commitment to ADI occupied a central part of his life and his passion for success was infectious. Jerry not only developed enormous respect both inside and outside the company as one of our industry’s greatest leaders, but also for those like me who knew him well, he engendered a sense of affection and loyalty through his candor, openness, and integrity and through his unique sense of humor. While Jerry was extraordinarily passionate about his work and ADI, his greatest pride was his family and our thoughts are with them at this time. We shall miss Jerry deeply.”
Jerry was born in 1945 and grew up in Flushing, NY. He graduated from the City College of New York with a BSEE degree. He went on to earn an MSEE degree from Northeastern University, an MBA from Boston University, and Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk Law School.
Jerry joined Analog Devices in 1971 in product marketing. His responsibilities and his contributions expanded quickly as he rose through the ranks of the company, and in 1991 he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. In 1996, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer. Jerry’s contributions to ADI and the industry were recognized throughout his career.
In accordance with the Company’s bylaws, ADI’s President Vincent Roche has been appointed Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis by ADI’s Board of Directors.
“Vince, together with the leadership team Jerry put in place, know the company well and know what they have to do to continue the company’s success,” said Mr. Stata.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments