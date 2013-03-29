© demarco dreamstime.com Components | March 29, 2013
“We are pleased to be offering unsurpassed support for the commercial avionics market with certifiable solutions that enable use of our latest generation of 28nm FPGAs and All Programmable SoCs for future airborne systems,” said Yousef Khalilollahi, senior director, Aerospace and Defense at Xilinx. “These solutions allow our customers to build high performance, all programmable solutions with reduced certification burden and product development cost.”
“This strategic initiative combining LogiCircuit’s certification services capabilities, industry-leading DERs, and key FPGA IP solutions, such as Xilinx MicroBlaze and Great River Tech ARINC 818, has paved the way for commercial avionics customers to design high-reliability DAL A/B systems with a consistent template of artifact traceability for programmable systems,” said Joe Goode, president of LogiCircuit, Inc. “This is a paradigm shift for avionics customers seeking to take advantage the performance, reliability, and long life-cycle Xilinx FPGAs in safety-critical applications, which greatly streamlines the R&D and certification process.”
The Xilinx SEU advantage is further extended with SEU mitigation and analysis solutions including the fully supported soft error mitigation IP (SEM IP), the SEU FIT rate calculator, publicly available data and test methods, and expert design guidance. Xilinx’s dedicated focus on silicon reliability and SEU FIT rate makes its devices the clear choice for avionics systems developers that are targeting the highest performance systems with unsurpassed levels of integration in a programmable device.
Availability
Beta versions of the DO-254 certifiable configurable IP cores and certification data packages are now available.
Xilinx introduce DO-254 and DO-178 certifiable solutions
These DO-254 certifiable IP solutions build upon Xilinx’s high reliability generation-ahead 28nm silicon which claimed to have the lowest intrinsic SEU FIT rate of any commercial SRAM-based technology.
