© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com Components | March 15, 2013
Digital Television Semiconductor Market dips in 2012
Amid a drop in television demand, the global market for digital television semiconductors (DTV) declined by nearly 6 percent last year, according to IHS.
Total DTV semiconductor revenue fell to $14.09 billion last year, down from $14.91 billion in 2011, as presented in the attached figure. While revenue for chips used on TV motherboards actually rose during the year, revenue sagged in three other DTV segments: power management, light-emitting diode (LED) backlighting and flat-panel TV driver integrated circuits. Better prospects are in store this year when revenue rebounds to $14.35 billion.
“Much of the cause for the decline in DTV semiconductor revenue last year was tied to a conspicuous deceleration of the worldwide TV market, with demand slowing in the West—and a steep drop-off in Japan,” said Brian O’Rourke, senior principal analyst for display electronics at IHS. “Overall TV production decreased last year in the face of a soft global economy. Individual regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, China, Japan, and the Middle East-Africa all experienced reductions in the number of TVs they manufactured.”
Liquid crystal display market underwater in 2012
Alongside the drop in TV production, global TV shipments also dipped in 2012 as growth stalled in the liquid crystal display television (LCD TV) market.
The fall in TV shipments was particularly severe in Japan following the expiration last year of consumer subsidies handed out by the government intended to encourage the purchase of TV sets. TV shipments to the country nosedived to 7.5 million units in 2012, down a massive 62 percent from 19.8 million units in 2011.
Taiwan triumphs
In the TV video processor segment of the DTV market, Taiwanese chip suppliers MStar Semiconductor and MediaTek continued to dominate, accounting for about two-thirds of all TV video processor revenue during the first three quarters of 2012. A proposed merger of the two players, likely to be finalized in the first half this year, will create an even more formidable presence in the DTV semiconductor market, resulting in a single giant entity that would further ensure the primacy of Taiwan.
Brand advantage
While MStar and MediaTek supply the low and midrange TV market, higher-end TV models are addressed by the semiconductor divisions of the brands that make higher-end TV sets. Here, top TV makers such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sony tend to go with their own TV processor designs.
Between what the Taiwanese have already captured and the market cornered by higher-end TV brands, little available ground remains for any potential new entrants to the DTV chip market. Nonetheless, intrepid suppliers such as Qualcomm, Marvell and Sigma Designs—all U.S.-based entities—are looking to expand their share in the volatile, rapidly evolving market.
Qualcomm, for instance, continues to target design wins for its Snapdragon processor line, which has already found its way into a Lenovo DTV available in China. For its part, Marvell has gained wins with the Armada 1500 dual-core processor in Chinese-made set-top-box units for the local Hisense and TCL brands. Meanwhile, Sigma Designs announced that its HiDTV pro chipset has achieved a design win in the Cinemawide RazorLED Smart TV of California-based Vizio, after purchasing the DTV product portfolio of Trident Microsystems out of bankruptcy in May last year.
Still, the relatively scant number of design wins for these leading chip suppliers shows the narrow share of the TV market that is currently available.
“Much of the cause for the decline in DTV semiconductor revenue last year was tied to a conspicuous deceleration of the worldwide TV market, with demand slowing in the West—and a steep drop-off in Japan,” said Brian O’Rourke, senior principal analyst for display electronics at IHS. “Overall TV production decreased last year in the face of a soft global economy. Individual regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, China, Japan, and the Middle East-Africa all experienced reductions in the number of TVs they manufactured.”
Liquid crystal display market underwater in 2012
Alongside the drop in TV production, global TV shipments also dipped in 2012 as growth stalled in the liquid crystal display television (LCD TV) market.
The fall in TV shipments was particularly severe in Japan following the expiration last year of consumer subsidies handed out by the government intended to encourage the purchase of TV sets. TV shipments to the country nosedived to 7.5 million units in 2012, down a massive 62 percent from 19.8 million units in 2011.
Taiwan triumphs
In the TV video processor segment of the DTV market, Taiwanese chip suppliers MStar Semiconductor and MediaTek continued to dominate, accounting for about two-thirds of all TV video processor revenue during the first three quarters of 2012. A proposed merger of the two players, likely to be finalized in the first half this year, will create an even more formidable presence in the DTV semiconductor market, resulting in a single giant entity that would further ensure the primacy of Taiwan.
Brand advantage
While MStar and MediaTek supply the low and midrange TV market, higher-end TV models are addressed by the semiconductor divisions of the brands that make higher-end TV sets. Here, top TV makers such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sony tend to go with their own TV processor designs.
Between what the Taiwanese have already captured and the market cornered by higher-end TV brands, little available ground remains for any potential new entrants to the DTV chip market. Nonetheless, intrepid suppliers such as Qualcomm, Marvell and Sigma Designs—all U.S.-based entities—are looking to expand their share in the volatile, rapidly evolving market.
Qualcomm, for instance, continues to target design wins for its Snapdragon processor line, which has already found its way into a Lenovo DTV available in China. For its part, Marvell has gained wins with the Armada 1500 dual-core processor in Chinese-made set-top-box units for the local Hisense and TCL brands. Meanwhile, Sigma Designs announced that its HiDTV pro chipset has achieved a design win in the Cinemawide RazorLED Smart TV of California-based Vizio, after purchasing the DTV product portfolio of Trident Microsystems out of bankruptcy in May last year.
Still, the relatively scant number of design wins for these leading chip suppliers shows the narrow share of the TV market that is currently available.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments