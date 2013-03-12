© olgalis dreamstime.com

ON Semi gets Exhaust Gas Treatment equipment

OKI Engineering recently delivered KGT-3MM-AP exhaust gas treatment equipment for atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment to ON Semiconductor's European plants.

The exhaust gas treatment equipment remove the special material gases used with atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment while controlling and maintaining constant exhaust pressure. Thus, it ensures reliability and consistency in the CVD thin film manufacturing line, ultimately helping to maintain the customer's production environment.



In the manufacture of semiconductors such as Power FET and IGBT atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment is vital at the stage of insulating film manufacture. However, this equipment uses harmful gases such as silane (SiH4), phosphine (PH3), and diborane (B2H6) and requires exhaust gas processing.



OKI Engineering's KGT-3MM-AP exhaust gas treatment equipment is a wet-type processor that effectively processes the special material gases and particulate matter used in CVD thin film manufacture. The treatment equipment contains a special stainless steel filter to improve scrubbing efficiency. The design minimizes filter clogging for extended maintenance-free use.



The micromanometer used for pressure control was designed specifically for CVD gas use. Inverter control for the exhaust fan ensures the constant exhaust pressure essential for atmospheric pressure CVD thin film manufacture and extended operational reliability and consistency.



"Three years previously, OKI Engineering delivered the KGT-3MM-AP to ON Semiconductor as an exhaust gas processor for Amaya continuous atmospheric pressure CVD manufacturing equipment," says Yutaka Asai, President of OKI Engineering. "This latest order for ON Semiconductor's European plants was prompted by ON semiconductor's satisfaction with the processor's pressure control configuration and exhaust gas scrubbing efficiency and by the benefits of consistent, trouble-free CVD thin film manufacture. Introduction of the treatment equipment ensures consistent film thickness distributions for CVD thin films, including NSG, PSG, and BPSG, at ON Semiconductor's European plants. It also increases factory throughput while cutting exhaust gas processing costs."