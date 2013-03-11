© nikm dreamstime.com

CEO to leave ST-Ericsson

Didier Lamouche, president and chief executive officer, has decided to resign from ST-Ericsson to pursue other opportunities.

Hans Vestberg, Chairman of the ST-Ericsson's board of directors, said: "Didier Lamouche came into ST-Ericsson when the company was in a very challenging situation and has been instrumental in bringing the company to the point where it is more focused on strategy execution, a much lower breakeven point and positive momentum where the new LTE modem-based products are ready for market introduction this year. On behalf of ST-Ericsson's board, I thank Didier for his strong contribution to ST-Ericsson."



Lamouche will remain in his current position until March 31, 2013.