TI updates 1Q outlook to higher end

Texas Instruments has narrowed its expected ranges for revenue and earnings per share (EPS) to the upper half of its prior expected ranges.

The company currently expects its financial results to be within the following ranges:

Revenue: USD 2.80 – 2.91 billion compared with the prior range of USD 2.69 – 2.91 billion

USD 2.80 – 2.91 billion compared with the prior range of USD 2.69 – 2.91 billion EPS: USD 0.28 – 0.32 compared with the prior range of USD 0.24 – 0.32

EPS includes about $0.06 of acquisition and restructuring charges.It also includes a discrete tax benefit of $0.06 resulting from the reinstatement of the R&D tax credit that was retroactive to the beginning of 2012.