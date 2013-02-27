© demarco dreamstime.com Components | February 27, 2013
MEMS microphones turn up the volume in 212
MEMS microphones that provide clear sound in mobile devices made a major splash last year with brisk shipment and revenue growth, thanks to four major applications that helped the market grow, according to IHS iSuppli.
Shipments of MEMS microphones in 2012 amounted to 2.05 billion units, up a remarkable 57 percent from 1.30 billion in 2011. Shipments this year will climb by another 30 percent to 2.66 billion units, to be followed by at least three more years of notable double-digit-rate increases. By 2016, approximately 4.65 billion MEMS microphones will be shipping.
Revenue also made big gains in 2012, up 42 percent to $582 million, on the way to a projected $1.0 billion by 2016.
“Microphones continue to be one of the biggest success stories in MEMS, with the rapid growth of the device due to its increasing penetration in the four areas of cellphones, laptops, headsets and media tablets,” said Jérémie Bouchaud, director and senior principal analyst for MEMS & sensors at IHS.
“MEMS microphones also can be found to a lesser extent in applications such as gaming, cameras, televisions and hearing aids, contributing to their broadening use overall, with further utilization coming to set-top boxes this year and to automotive during the next three years.”
Microphones ring up cellphones
For cellphones—by far the top application—penetration of MEMS microphones rose to 69 percent last year, up from 52 percent in 2011 and 38 percent in 2010. In particular, multiple microphones are now being adopted in smartphones for noise suppression, in which the cancellation of ambient sounds is crucial for handsets when carrying out voice commands, like what Siri does in the Apple iPhones.
The total number of microphones per handset is also on the rise: While midrange to high-end smartphones mostly used two microphones in 2010 and 2011, three microphones are fast becoming standard ever since Apple introduced a third device on the back of the iPhone 5 for high-definition video recording.
MEMS microphones are likewise making major headway into media tablets, expected to become the second-ranked application by 2016. Even though the first tablets on the market, such as the initial iPad from Apple and the Galaxy Tab from Samsung Electronics, used electret condenser microphones (ECM), MEMS microphones had started to appear by the second generation of tablets.
New use cases for noise suppression and voice commands are expected to add to the total device count moving forward, resulting in as many as four microphones in some tablets in the future.
MEMS microphones were also present in more than half of laptop computers last year, as well as in headsets for the iPhone 4 and 4S.
Manufacturers like mics
The MEMS microphone market is driven by both price and performance considerations. While MEMS microphones remain much more expensive than ECMs—over which MEMS microphones enjoy advantages in reliability, performance and ease of manufacturing—the price gap between the two has been narrowing.
Moreover, sound quality and acoustics are becoming important differentiators in mobile devices, with manufacturers like Nokia and Apple willing to pay a significant price premium to obtain better performance and recently migrating to MEMS.
Apple, for instance, used ECMs exclusively for its first iPad and until the iPhone 3GS. Since the iPad 2 and iPhone 4, however, the California-based maker has switched to solely using MEMS microphones.
Both Apple and Samsung were the top consumers of MEMS microphones last year, accounting for a combined 54 percent of all shipped MEMS microphones, well ahead of other significant users like LG Electronics and Motorola.
The top supplier of MEMS microphones was U.S.-based Knowles Electronics, which continued to dominate even though its share of shipments last year slipped to 58 percent, down from 74 percent in 2011, on the face of increased competition. Knowles is a second supplier of MEMS microphones for the iPhone, and is a first supplier for the iPad mini.
Other important MEMS microphone suppliers were AAC and Goertek, both from China and ranked second and third, respectively. In fourth place was Analog Devices Inc. from Massachusetts, the sole supplier in the iPhone 5 of the third microphone—a high-performance, high-revenue-generating part.
Together the four top makers represented nearly 90 percent of MEMS microphone shipments last year, with the remaining portion of the market split among seven other suppliers, including Italian-French supplier STMicroelectronics in fifth place.
Chinese makers figure prominently in the industry—as do Chinese smartphones and handset manufacturers acting as consumers, emerging as a major driving force after utilizing some 200 million MEMS microphone units last year.
For more information, please contact:
Revenue also made big gains in 2012, up 42 percent to $582 million, on the way to a projected $1.0 billion by 2016.
“Microphones continue to be one of the biggest success stories in MEMS, with the rapid growth of the device due to its increasing penetration in the four areas of cellphones, laptops, headsets and media tablets,” said Jérémie Bouchaud, director and senior principal analyst for MEMS & sensors at IHS.
“MEMS microphones also can be found to a lesser extent in applications such as gaming, cameras, televisions and hearing aids, contributing to their broadening use overall, with further utilization coming to set-top boxes this year and to automotive during the next three years.”
Microphones ring up cellphones
For cellphones—by far the top application—penetration of MEMS microphones rose to 69 percent last year, up from 52 percent in 2011 and 38 percent in 2010. In particular, multiple microphones are now being adopted in smartphones for noise suppression, in which the cancellation of ambient sounds is crucial for handsets when carrying out voice commands, like what Siri does in the Apple iPhones.
The total number of microphones per handset is also on the rise: While midrange to high-end smartphones mostly used two microphones in 2010 and 2011, three microphones are fast becoming standard ever since Apple introduced a third device on the back of the iPhone 5 for high-definition video recording.
MEMS microphones are likewise making major headway into media tablets, expected to become the second-ranked application by 2016. Even though the first tablets on the market, such as the initial iPad from Apple and the Galaxy Tab from Samsung Electronics, used electret condenser microphones (ECM), MEMS microphones had started to appear by the second generation of tablets.
New use cases for noise suppression and voice commands are expected to add to the total device count moving forward, resulting in as many as four microphones in some tablets in the future.
MEMS microphones were also present in more than half of laptop computers last year, as well as in headsets for the iPhone 4 and 4S.
Manufacturers like mics
The MEMS microphone market is driven by both price and performance considerations. While MEMS microphones remain much more expensive than ECMs—over which MEMS microphones enjoy advantages in reliability, performance and ease of manufacturing—the price gap between the two has been narrowing.
Moreover, sound quality and acoustics are becoming important differentiators in mobile devices, with manufacturers like Nokia and Apple willing to pay a significant price premium to obtain better performance and recently migrating to MEMS.
Apple, for instance, used ECMs exclusively for its first iPad and until the iPhone 3GS. Since the iPad 2 and iPhone 4, however, the California-based maker has switched to solely using MEMS microphones.
Both Apple and Samsung were the top consumers of MEMS microphones last year, accounting for a combined 54 percent of all shipped MEMS microphones, well ahead of other significant users like LG Electronics and Motorola.
The top supplier of MEMS microphones was U.S.-based Knowles Electronics, which continued to dominate even though its share of shipments last year slipped to 58 percent, down from 74 percent in 2011, on the face of increased competition. Knowles is a second supplier of MEMS microphones for the iPhone, and is a first supplier for the iPad mini.
Other important MEMS microphone suppliers were AAC and Goertek, both from China and ranked second and third, respectively. In fourth place was Analog Devices Inc. from Massachusetts, the sole supplier in the iPhone 5 of the third microphone—a high-performance, high-revenue-generating part.
Together the four top makers represented nearly 90 percent of MEMS microphone shipments last year, with the remaining portion of the market split among seven other suppliers, including Italian-French supplier STMicroelectronics in fifth place.
Chinese makers figure prominently in the industry—as do Chinese smartphones and handset manufacturers acting as consumers, emerging as a major driving force after utilizing some 200 million MEMS microphone units last year.
For more information, please contact:
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments