© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Tegra 4i processor with LTE modem

Nvidia unveiled its fully integrated 4G LTE mobile processor, the Nvidia Tegra 4i - previously codenamed 'Project Grey'.

The Tegra 4i processor features 60 custom Nvidia GPU cores; a quad-core CPU based on ARM's newest and most efficient core -- the Cortex-A9 r4 CPU -- plus a fifth battery saver core; and a version of the Nvidia i500 LTE modem optimized for integration.



"Nvidia is delivering for the first time a single, integrated processor that powers all the major functions of a smartphone," said Phil Carmack, senior vice president of the Mobile business at Nvidia. "Tegra 4i phones will provide amazing computing power, world-class phone capabilities, and exceptionally long battery life."



Tegra 4i's new 2.3 GHz CPU, the Cortex-A9 r4, was jointly designed by Nvidia and ARM, and is the most efficient, highest performance CPU core on the market in its class.



"Tegra 4i is the very latest SoC solution based on the ARM Cortex-A9 processor and demonstrates the ability of ARM and our partners to continue to push the performance of technology and create exciting user experiences," says Tom Cronk, executive vice president and general manager, processor division, ARM.



Utilizing the same architecture as Tegra 4's GPU, Tegra 4i features five times the number of GPU cores of Tegra 3 for high-quality, console-quality gaming experiences and full 1080p HD displays. It also integrates an optimized version of the Nvidia i500 software-defined radio modem which provides LTE capabilities, and makes networking upgradability and scalability fast and easy.