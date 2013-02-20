© eskymaks dreamstime.com Components | February 20, 2013
Korean DRAM manufacturers claim 80% of the market
During the fourth quarter of last year mobile DRAM gained a tremendous boost from the peak shipping season of smartphones.
Benefiting from the positive sales performances and surging shipments of mid-to-low end smartphones, 4Q12 mobile DRAM revenue saw a growth of approximately 21.4% QoQ and arrived at $2.444 billion USD, the highest for a single quarter in 2012.
Compared to others, the Korea-based mobile DRAM manufacturers have been able to enjoy relatively stronger growth as more and more mid-to-low end smartphones adopt the MCP/eMCP solutions.
Samsung and SK Hynix's 4Q revenue increased from the previous quarter by around 26.9% and 36.5%, respectively, and both manufacturers account for approximately 78.5% of the market. The oligopolistic state in the mobile DRAM industry is currently even more noticeable than that in the PC DRAM industry.
Elpida, which ranks third behind Samsung and SK Hynix, benefited from the increased shipments of new Apple products and enjoyed a revenue growth of around 11.3%. As Qualcomm prefers to use the PoP (Package on Package) solutions to get better performance, the company continues to have an important place in the high-end smartphone market.
Elpida's high density products are expected to become a major go-to choice as smartphone manufacturers become increasingly concerned about Samsung's status.
For Micron, increases in the storage capacities of mid-to-low end smartphones and the market demand for high density DRAM have caused a product gap and led to both decreased revenues and market share. The US-based company, as of now, is in fourth place and accounts for around 1.3% of the market's revenue.
Aside from Winbond, which still has a role in the feature phone market, Taiwan based DRAM manufacturers like Nanya are attempting to increase the proportion of revenue earned from mobile DRAM. As the mainstream 4/8Gb LPDDR2 makes its entrance into the market, there is hope for revenue within the mobile DRAM market to gradually increase in the periods to come.
Compared to others, the Korea-based mobile DRAM manufacturers have been able to enjoy relatively stronger growth as more and more mid-to-low end smartphones adopt the MCP/eMCP solutions.
Samsung and SK Hynix's 4Q revenue increased from the previous quarter by around 26.9% and 36.5%, respectively, and both manufacturers account for approximately 78.5% of the market. The oligopolistic state in the mobile DRAM industry is currently even more noticeable than that in the PC DRAM industry.
Elpida, which ranks third behind Samsung and SK Hynix, benefited from the increased shipments of new Apple products and enjoyed a revenue growth of around 11.3%. As Qualcomm prefers to use the PoP (Package on Package) solutions to get better performance, the company continues to have an important place in the high-end smartphone market.
Elpida's high density products are expected to become a major go-to choice as smartphone manufacturers become increasingly concerned about Samsung's status.
For Micron, increases in the storage capacities of mid-to-low end smartphones and the market demand for high density DRAM have caused a product gap and led to both decreased revenues and market share. The US-based company, as of now, is in fourth place and accounts for around 1.3% of the market's revenue.
Aside from Winbond, which still has a role in the feature phone market, Taiwan based DRAM manufacturers like Nanya are attempting to increase the proportion of revenue earned from mobile DRAM. As the mainstream 4/8Gb LPDDR2 makes its entrance into the market, there is hope for revenue within the mobile DRAM market to gradually increase in the periods to come.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments